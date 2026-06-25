Comedian Nataly Aukar to Headline NJPAC in Newark
The Lebanese-American comic will perform at NJPAC's Victoria Theater on the Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced an evening of comedy as acclaimed comedian Nataly Aukar graces the stage for a headline performance on Saturday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. Comedy enthusiasts across the region can look forward to an unforgettable experience filled with sharp wit, bold storytelling, and laughter.
Nataly Aukar is celebrated for her fearless approach to comedy, blending smart and relatable humor drawn directly from her real-life experiences. Her unique style combines honest insights with clever observations, making her performances resonate deeply with diverse audiences. Aukar's ability to tackle complex subjects with authenticity and charm has firmly established her as a standout voice in today's comedy landscape.
Her meteoric rise has not gone unnoticed—Vulture named Nataly Aukar as one of the comedians to watch, spotlighting her as a dynamic talent in the comedy world. She has captivated crowds at major comedy festivals, including the renowned New York Comedy Festival and Just for Laughs, earning rave reviews for her dynamic and engaging sets.
In addition to her festival acclaim, Aukar has opened for some of the industry's most prominent comedians, such as Mo Amer, Ramy Youssef, and Michelle Wolf. These collaborations have further solidified her reputation as a must-see performer, both among comedy fans and industry insiders.
Expanding her creative horizons, Nataly Aukar is also the co-host of a popular comedy podcast, where she brings her signature humor and sharp perspective to listeners every week. Her wide-ranging talents and impressive track record have made her a favorite among those who appreciate comedy's power to entertain and provoke thought.
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