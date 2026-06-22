ELEPHANT SHOES Enters Final Week of Performances at Two River Theater

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Time is running out to experience Elephant Shoes, the new musical from Two River Theater and Deaf West Theatre. The World Premiere production must close this Sunday, June 28. See production photos HERE! With demand continuing to grow, tickets are limited, and the best remaining seats can be found at this weekend's Friday and Saturday performances.

"We knew Elephant Shoes was a special piece, but the response from audiences has been truly remarkable," said Artistic Director Justin Waldman. "This production showcases the transformative power of theater to bring people together across languages and experiences. We couldn't be more proud of our partnership with Deaf West Theatre and the incredible artists who have made this historic run possible."

In addition, audiences are invited to a free screening of the Academy Award-winning film CODA on Tuesday, June 23 at 7pm at the Basie Center Cinema. The Apple Original film follows Ruby, the only hearing member of a Deaf family, as she navigates the tension between pursuing her passion for music and supporting her family’s fishing business. Following the screening, audience members are invited to stay for a conversation with star of the film and Elephant Shoes cast member Daniel Durant, who played Leo Rossi in the film. Tickets available at: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/coda-film-screening/

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