Photos: ELEPHANT SHOES World Premiere Now in Performances at Two River Theater
See photos of Daniel Durant, Taylor Iman Jones and more on stage.
Check out newly released photos of Two River Theater and Deaf West Theatre’s world premiere of Elephant Shoes, the groundbreaking musical currently on stage at Two River Theater’s Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater from through June 28.
The full cast includes Antoinette Lori Abbamonte as Laurie, Klea Blackhurst as Beverly/Mrs. Millner, Daniel Durant as Cy, Taylor Iman Jones as Roxy, Amy Keum as Jenna, Remy Laifer as Bob, James Olivas as Chris, Siena Rafter as Simone, Hector Reynoso as Roy, Don Stephenson as Wayne, and Raven Sutton as Liz.
Elephant Shoes asks what you do when the most important thing you've ever said isn't yours to say. Cy is a deaf tech developer who is brilliant at finding the words for everything, except the ones that matter most. So when his best friend Chris falls for Roxy, Cy does what comes naturally: he becomes the voice behind every message, every perfect line, every moment that makes Roxy fall harder. The only problem? Cy is falling too. In a world built on instant translation, the hardest words are still the ones you have to say for yourself.
Elephant Shoes is a new musical with a soaring contemporary score and an immersive blend of spoken English, ASL, and innovative stage technology, fully accessible in both languages.
Photo credit: T. Charles Erickson
Siena Rafter, Taylor Iman Jones, and Daniel Durant
The cast
Taylor Iman Jones
The cast
The cast
The cast
Amy Keum
Daniel Durant, Taylor Iman Jones, and James Olivas
Daniel Durant, Taylor Iman Jones
Don Stephenson
Daniel Durant, Taylor Iman Jones, Klea Blackhurst
Hector RJ Reynoso, James Olivas
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