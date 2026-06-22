Cast Set for THE LIGHTNING THIEF at Actors Studio of New Jersey
Aaron Ballentine leads the cast at the historic Dunellen Theatre, directed by Dan F. Sims.
The Actors Studio of New Jersey will present The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, bringing the hit Broadway musical adventure to the historic Dunellen Theatre as part of the company's 2026 season and ongoing residency.
Performances will take place Friday, July 24 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, July 25 at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM; and Sunday, July 26 at 2:00 PM, at the Dunellen Theatre.
This high-energy production brings Rick Riordan's beloved story to life with unforgettable characters, humor, heart, and powerful rock-inspired music. Follow Percy Jackson on his epic quest to recover Zeus's missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods in a thrilling theatrical journey the whole family will enjoy.
The cast features Aaron Ballentine as Percy Jackson, Mica Swingholm as Annabeth Chase, Gabriel Argate as Grover, Bennett Safsel as Luke, Nia Chavis as Sally Jackson, Kevin Torello as Mr. Bruner, Kimora Mitchell as Clarisse, and Kiley Rose Burke Perez as Katie Gardner. The cast doubles over 30 different roles throughout this production.
This production is directed by Dan F. Sims, choreographed by Coldin Grundmeyer, and artistically supervised by Michael Restaino. Music direction is by Alex Birchwale, with Roe Manzo as production manager and Joey Palazzo as company manager. Wig and costume design is by Michael Restaino and Robert Delgado.
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