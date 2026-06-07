WEST SIDE STORY Trailer Released Ahead of Paper Mill Playhouse Production

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Paper Mill Playhouse has released a trailer for its upcoming production of WEST SIDE STORY, offering audiences an early glimpse at the Millburn, New Jersey institution's closing entry in its current season.

The musical transplants Shakespeare's ROMEO AND JULIET into the tenement-lined streets of 1950s New York City, where Tony and Maria fall into a desperate romance even as the Jets and the Sharks wage a bitter territorial war around them. Leonard Bernstein composed the score — among the most celebrated in American musical theatre — while Stephen Sondheim wrote the lyrics and Arthur Laurents crafted the book. The production preserves the original choreography conceived by Jerome Robbins, whose kinetic, street-level movement vocabulary remains inseparable from the show's identity.

Paper Mill Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee directs the production, which stars Noah Henry as Tony and Sarah-Anne Martinez as Maria, with Mikaela Secada as Anita and Antony Sanchez as Bernardo. WEST SIDE STORY runs at Paper Mill Playhouse through June 28, 2026.

BroadwayWorld has been following the production closely since it began performances, including a stellar review, opening night photos, and footage of Henry performing "Maria" from the stage.

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