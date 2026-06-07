ARE YOU READY FOR IT Brings Taylor Swift Eras Tour Tribute to Bergen PAC
Tribute performer Traci Marie brings Eras Tour-style choreography, costume changes, and audience participation to the stage.
Bergen PAC has released a new promotional video for ARE YOU READY FOR IT, the Taylor Swift tribute concert scheduled to play the Englewood, New Jersey venue on June 28, 2026. The clip offers audiences a preview of the theatrical spectacle that the production promises to deliver, spotlighting the show's central performer and the immersive concert experience it aims to recreate.
ARE YOU READY FOR IT draws its inspiration directly from Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, staging a full theatrical concert that moves through the distinct musical chapters of Swift's career. At the center of the production is Traci Marie, a tribute performer whose résumé includes opening slots for Tony Orlando and the Righteous Brothers. Marie's approach to the role goes beyond vocal imitation — her recreation of Swift's costuming, stage mannerisms, and performance style is designed to hold up to the scrutiny of dedicated fans. The show incorporates live band accompaniment, choreography, multimedia visuals, multiple costume changes, and audience participation sequences.
As previously reported, the Bergen PAC engagement is set for Sunday, June 28, 2026, with an 7:00 p.m. curtain in Englewood, New Jersey. The venue has positioned the evening as a destination event for Swift's fanbase in the greater New York metropolitan area.
ARE YOU READY FOR IT has been building a regional touring footprint, with Patchogue Theatre and Popejoy Hall among the venues that have hosted the production ahead of the Bergen PAC date.
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