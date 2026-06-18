Jessica Vosk, Audra McDonald, WAITRESS and More Set for MPAC 2026-2027 Season

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From Tony-winning Broadway stars to the best in world music, innovative modern dance to the annual favorite Nutcracker, cutting-edge comedians to classic rock, Mayo Performing Arts Center has revealed a line-up of over 120 events as part of its 2026-2027 season.

MPAC celebrates the launch of its 32nd season with a performance by popular Broadway star Jessica Vosk. Vosk was seen most recently on Broadway in Beaches. Other Broadway favorites include the legendary Audra McDonald and Tony Winners Darren Criss and Brian Stokes Mitchell. The touring Broadway lineup features Waitress, Meredith Willson's The Music Man, Mystic Pizza and The Who's Tommy.

Expanded this season are “Live in Concert Movies,” in which a live orchestra performs the soundtrack to the movie while the audiences enjoy the film. This season, MPAC features Ghostbusters, Coco and the 50th anniversary of Rocky. MPAC also welcomes Chevy Chase for a live conversation following a screening of the classic holiday film, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Comedians include Janelle James (of Abbott Elementary fame), Jon Lovitz, Tom Papa, Vic Dibitetto and Paula Poundstone. Dance features the MPAC debut of Ailey II, Step Afrika! as well as New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker, returning for 15 holiday performances in December. Classic Rock features Melissa Etheridge, Dion, The Rascals, Graham Nash, The Stray Cats, Don McLean, as well as the farewell tours for Art Garfunkel and Judy Collins.

MPAC will add an additional 20-30 events throughout the season.

The Line-up to date :

July:

7/9: Darren Criss

7/11: Janelle James

7/21-22: Derek Hough: Symphony of Dance: Encore

7/24: Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

7/26: Hallmark Stars Live!

7/29: Hindley Street Country Club

7/30: Tyler Henry: An Evening of Hope and Healing

August:

8/5: The Concert: A Tribute to Abba

8/6: Dead On Live – Bob Weir Tribute Show

8/12: EagleMania - The World's Greatest Eagles Tribute Band

8/16: The Stray Cats

8/19: Orleans, Firefall, Pure Prairie League & Atlanta Rhythm Section

8/20: Glen Burtnik's Summer of Love

September:

9/9: Melissa Etheridge: The Rise Tour

9/10: Dion

9/12: The Australian Pink Floyd Show: The Happiest Days Of Our Lives - Greatest Hits 26

9/13: Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone

9/17: The Rascals 60th Anniversary Tour

9/18: Jessica Vosk

9/20: Air Supply: A Matter of Time Tour

9/24: An Evening with Kenny G

9/25: Ailey II

9/26: UB40: The Unstoppable Tour 2026

9/27: An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee

October:

10/1: The Commodores

10/2: Graham Nash - Live on Tour 2026

10/3: Sesame Street Live: Elmo's Got the Moves

10/8: Tom Papa: Grateful Bread Tour

10/11: Buena Vista Orchestra

10/13: Wheel of Fortune Live

10/15: Vitamin String Quartet & Girl Named Tom: The Crazy Ordinary World Tour

10/16-17: Meredith Willson's The Music Man

10/18: Ghostbusters in Concert

10/21: Toad the Wet Sprocket: Rings: The Acoustic Tour

10/22: Croce Plays Croce

10/24: Coco Live-to-Film Concert

10/29: The Mavericks & Friends

10/30: Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

November:

11/6: Art Garfunkel: What a Wonderful World Celebration Concerts

11/10: Rocky in Concert: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Rocky

11/11: The United States Army Concert Band & Soldiers' Chorus (free event)

11/14: Geoff Tate's Operation: Mindcrime

11/15: Don McLean and Lee Greenwood

11/19: 10,000 Maniacs

11/20: Three Dog Night

11/21: IMOMSOHARD: The Flashback Tour

11/22: Judy Collins -- Sweet Judy Blue Eyes: Farewell

11/25: Manhattan Comedy Night

11/27: A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage

11/28: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

12/4: Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays

12/11-27: New Jersey Ballet's The Nutcracker

January:

1/7: Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking for Trouble

1/9: Mutts Gone Nuts -- Unleashed!

1/15-16: Waitress

1/22: Manhattan Comedy Night

1/27: Cirque Alice

1/28: A Heart-Pumping Evening with Reed Timmer

1/30: Reza: Edge of Illusion

1/31: Pinkalicious

February

2/6-7: Mystic Pizza: A New Musical

2/12: Step Afrika!

2/13: Feast a da Funny: Italian American Comedy Night

2/14: The Cab Calloway Orchestra

2/19: Brian Stokes Mitchell

2/20: Dog Man The Musical

2/26: B.B. and Me…When Love Comes to Town

2/27: Grand Shanghai Circus

March

3/11: Derek Warfield and The Young Wolf Tones

3/12: The Celtic Angels

3/13: Manhattan Comedy Night

3/14: Kodo: One Earth Tour 2027: Luminance

3/18: Piano Battle

3/19: New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players: The Pirates of Penzance

3/20: Michael Carbonaro: Wonderboy

3/25: Disenchanted

April:

4/4: “Take Me Home” The Music of John Denver starring Jim Curry

4/9: An Evening with Audra McDonald

4/10-11: The Who's Tommy

4/16: Jon Lovitz

4/17: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

4/18: The Lettermen and The Four Freshmen

4/23: The Orchestra, Starring Former members of ELO and ELO Part II

4/30: Paula Poundstone

May:

5/1: The Fab Four: A Hard Day's Night

5/8: John Pizzarelli with Swing 7 in "Dear Mr. Bennett"

5/22: Vic DiBitetto

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