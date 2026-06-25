SONIC LIVE IN CONCERT to Come to NJPAC for 35th Anniversary Celebration
The iconic video game franchise's music will be performed by a live ensemble at Prudential Hall in Newark.
The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise will mark its 35th anniversary with Sonic Live In Concert, a musical celebration at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC). Join us Friday, March 12, 2027, at 8:00 p.m. for an unforgettable evening honoring Sonic's creative legacy through a spectacular live performance.
Sonic Live In Concert brings fans together to commemorate three-and-a-half decades of speed, adventure, and unforgettable melodies. The event showcases the iconic music from Sonic's history, spanning from the Genesis era to today's most recent releases. Concertgoers will enjoy instrumental renditions of beloved tracks, amplified by the energy and spirit that have defined Sonic for generations.
The concert features a dynamic live ensemble, rock musicians, electronic artists, and talented vocalists, combining their skills to deliver a thrilling sonic experience. Attendees can look forward to musical Easter eggs and surprises woven throughout the evening, all set against electrifying production that brings Sonic's world to life.
This special event shines a spotlight on the creative legacy of composers Jun Senoue and Tomoya Ohtani. Their contributions have shaped the soundscape of Sonic, creating music that resonates with fans of all ages. Sonic Live In Concert celebrates their work, inviting audiences to rediscover the artistry behind the franchise's most iconic tracks.
Whether you're a lifelong Sonic fan or a lover of live music, this concert promises a unique chance to experience classic and contemporary Sonic melodies performed with passion and flair. With musical surprises and high-energy performances, Sonic Live In Concert is the ultimate tribute to a video game icon and a must-see event for fans and concertgoers alike.
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