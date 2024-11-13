HOLIDAY SPIRITS: FESTIVE COCKTAILS AND CHEER Comes to State Theatre New Jersey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



State Theatre New Jersey will kick off the holiday season in style on our iconic main stage with Holiday Spirits: Festive Cocktails and Cheer, a new holiday fundraising event on Tuesday, December 10, from 5:30–8pm. This joyful evening of signature cocktails, delicious hors d'oeuvres, and live music, is hosted in support of making live performances accessible and affordable for everyone in our community.



Guests at Holiday Spirits will be treated to an open bar with beer, wine, and three signature holiday-themed cocktails, as well as a selection of heavy hors d’oeuvres and sweet treats. Highlighting the evening’s entertainment will be The New York Belles, an acclaimed female vocal group known for their captivating renditions of holiday classics and show-stopping performances. This fun, spirited experience on STNJ's historic stage promises to be an unforgettable celebration and a great way to make a positive impact in the community.



“Holiday Spirits is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the holiday season with friends while supporting State Theatre New Jersey’s mission to make world-class performances and arts education experiences accessible to all,” says Wendy L. Wiebalk, Esq., chair of the 2024 Holiday Spirits Committee. “With festive cocktails, great food, and incredible entertainment, we invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable evening that not only celebrates the season but strengthens the arts in New Jersey."

