HAND TO GOD Opens This Week At Nutley Little Theatre

The show is opening this Friday, June 9th, and continuing through June 24th.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
 Surflight Theatre Opens 2023 Season With STEEL PIER Photo 3  Surflight Theatre Opens 2023 Season With STEEL PIER
Review: 'SORDID LIVES' at Haddonfield Plays & Players Is A Rootin' Tootin' Good Time Photo 4 Review: 'SORDID LIVES' at Haddonfield Plays & Players Is A Rootin' Tootin' Good Time

HAND TO GOD Opens This Week At Nutley Little Theatre

HAND TO GOD Opens This Week At Nutley Little Theatre

Nutley Little Theatre presents the hysterically irreverent twisted comedy, HAND TO GOD, opening this Friday, June 9th, and continuing through June 24th.

HAND TO GOD, written by Robert Askins, tells the story of a devilish, scandalous, and foul-mouthed hand puppet who manages to tear apart the balance in a Christian Puppet Ministry youth group - exposing the startling fragile nature of faith, morality, love, and how easily blood can flow. The New Yorker called this lightning-paced comedy "Sesame Street meets The Exorcist." HAND TO GOD was presented on Broadway in 2015, and nominated for five TONY awards, including Best Play.

HAND TO GOD is directed by Chris Hietikko; with Edward Pierce as Design Consultant; Costume Design by Pixie Pierce; Music/Sound Design by Jaime Valente; and Lighting Design/Technical Direction by Thomas J. Donohoe II. Puppetry coaching, design, and building by Kay Koch; Fight Choreography by Paul White; Intimacy Coordination by Dora Gordon; and Dialect Coaching by Jeff Woodman. Dave Tadiello served as the Master Carpenter, and Evelyn Pierce as Scenic Artist. Lilliana Van De Zilver operates the lights and sound. The production is Stage Managed by Jeff Parsons.

Director Hietikko said "There couldn't be a more suitable venue to direct this show than Nutley Little Theatre - a theatre that embraces diversity in the arts, and doesn't make assumptions about what audiences should enjoy. Instead, creative teams are given the freedom to elevate audiences by letting them think for themselves. This talented cast impresses and surprises me every day - I'm so proud of what we've created." Parsons added "Audiences will laugh watching all hell literally break loose, and maybe wonder if they shouldn't. The play is outrageous and over-the-top - it's a wonderful and wild ride."

Nikolas Elrifi, recent graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, plays the role of Jason. Caity Brown, most recently seen as Nurse Ratched at Villagers Theatre, portrays Jason's mother Margery. Steven A. Mennella, who has performed throughout New Jersey for 17 years is Pastor Greg; David Israeli studied Film & Television at NYU and plays the role of Timothy; and Katie Toledo, most recently seen as Sally Bowles in BACCP's production of Cabaret, is Jessica.

Performances are held at Nutley Little Theatre, located at 47 Erie Place in Nutley. Performance dates/times are June 9, 10, 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24 at 8:00pm, and June 11, 18, and 24 at 2:00pm. Tickets are available now - Tickets are available now - https://tinyurl.com/H2G2022. Hand to God is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. Please note, this is NOT a children's puppet show.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Exclusive Edward Albee Series Continues with MARRIAGE PLAY and FINDING THE SUN Photo
Exclusive Edward Albee Series Continues with MARRIAGE PLAY and FINDING THE SUN

The Black Box, Northern NJ's incubator for new and under produced works from world-class artists, is proud to announce that EDWARD ALBEE: FROM A TO ZOO will continue on Wednesday June 28th at 7:30PM with FINDING THE SUN (1987) and MARRIAGE PLAY (1987).

2
Photos: First Look At August Wilsons JITNEY At The Middletown Arts Center Photo
Photos: First Look At August Wilson's JITNEY At The Middletown Arts Center

The Middletown Arts Center presents the final weekend of August Wilson’s Jitney, produced by the Dunbar Repertory Company and directed by Darrell Lawrence Willis, Sr., June 9-11, 2023. See photos from the production.

3
New Jersey Performing Arts Center & PSEGs STANDING IN SOLIDARITY Series Presents Photo
New Jersey Performing Arts Center & PSEG's STANDING IN SOLIDARITY Series Presents A Special Juneteenth Event

New Jersey Performing Arts Center and PSEG'S True Diversity Film Series present: The Forgotten Story of New Jersey's Enslaved People with a panel discussion. This is a FREE event that will take place in NJPAC's Chase Room on Monday, June 19th at 6 p.m.  To Register visit njpac.org or click here.

4
Photos: August Wilsons JITNEY Enters Final Weekend of Performances at Dunbar Repertory Com Photo
Photos: August Wilson's JITNEY Enters Final Weekend of Performances at Dunbar Repertory Company

See photos of August Wilson's Jitney at Dunbar Repertory Company.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video Video: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's Video
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's
Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee Video
How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rose Tattoo
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (5/31-6/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Round and Round the Garden
duCret Center of Art (6/22-6/25)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boyd Meets Girl
Trinity Church (6/15-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Icons: A Tribute To Frankie Valli & Johnny Maestro
Sieminski Theater (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway's Lillias White in Concert
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (8/20-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Miss Delta Township by Joanne Callum Powers
West End Arts Center (6/15-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jesus Christ Superstar
State Theatre New Jersey (6/09-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway's Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christopher Taylor, Piano Recital
Morven Museum & Garden (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway’s Next Hit Musical 
Morven Museum & Gardens (6/14-6/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You