HAIR to Open at Haddonfield Plays and Players in May

Haddonfield Plays and Players will present Hair! The musical that introduced rock 'n' roll to the theatrical stage, Hair examines a group of 60s-era youth struggling for generational and personal identity, dealing with the Vietnam War, and exploring drugs and the sexual revolution.

"This show, which is the grandfather of all Rock Musicals will take you back to a time of free love, long hair, and civil dissension. Come Join us as we turn HPP in to a Hippie Temple and join our Tribe as they entertain, educate, and help you love!" Says HPP's Managing Artistic Director, Chris Miller

The show Opens May 10th and runs through May 25th.

Produced by Haddonfield Plays & Players

The production is directed by Al Fuchs, choreographed by Jenn Colleluori, music directed by: Andre Vermeulen, under the Artistic Direction of Chris Miller.

The cast features CJ Kish as Berger, Bobby Walker as Claude, Sara Flail as Sheila, Moe Copeland as Hud, Martha Marie Wasser as Jeanie, Joey Walsh as Woof, Salimah Davis as Dionne, Layne Cochran as Chrissy

Tribe: Vicki Friday, Mia Sanchez, Jared Camacho, Christian Milazzo, Stephen Jackson, Faith McCleery, Christine Baney, Olivia Frankenbach

Featuring; Mike Doheny and Nancy Dickinson