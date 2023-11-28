Grammy-Winner Ledisi Brings THE GOOD LIFE TOUR To NJPAC With Special Guest Raheem Devaughn

In the spirit of the holiday season, Ledisi announces "The Good Life Tour," a 27-city odyssey commencing in March 2024 with a stop at at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, Mar. 7 at 8:00 p.m.



NJPAC welcomes back the powerhouse vocalist, actress, and NJPAC favorite! Ledisi is a multifaceted gem in R&B, soul, and jazz, with a voice of dazzling depth. Rolling Stone hails the GRAMMY winner as "the type of elite vocal athlete that is increasingly hard to find, with shades of Sarah Vaughan and Chaka Khan." Ledisi will be joined by special guest Raheem DeVaughn, the GRAMMY-nominated "Love King" (" Woman," "Customer").



Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi is making waves with her latest single, "Sell Me No Dreams," announced today via Listen Back Entertainment/B.M.G., marking her highly anticipated follow-up to her #1 Billboard chart-topping sensation, "I Need To Know." Produced by newcomers G.A.D. And Shoji, this soulful anthem is woven with Ledisi's signature blend of soulful elegance and emotional depth.



Ledisi recently set the stage ablaze with a sensational tribute to the legendary Patti LaBelle with a riveting rendition of the 1984 smash hit "New Attitude" on C.M.T.'s "Smashing Glass: A Celebration of the Groundbreaking Women of Music." Ledisi brought her unique flair to this iconic anthem. The tribute also featured country duo The War & Treaty delivering a soul-stirring performance of "On My Own."



Fans can catch Ledisi spreading holiday cheer at the upcoming National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, DC, airing via C.B.S. on Friday, Dec. 15 (8:00–9:00 p.m., ET/PT). Ledisi will share the stage with host Mickey Guyton and guests Darren Criss, Samara Joy, Reneé Rapp, St. Vincent, Joe Walsh, and Dionne Warwick, singing timeless holiday classics. Ledisi promises an unforgettable experience that transcends the ordinary.



Tickets to see Ledisi go on-sale Friday, December 1st at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office. New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey – where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.