Global Superstar Anirudh Ravichander Comes To Prudential Center, April 1

Global superstar Anirudh Ravichander kicks off the North American leg of his "Once Upon A Time" World Tour at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, at 8pm on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Anirudh is one of India's biggest musical stars and a renowned music composer and director in the South Asian film industry, having composed over 150 songs in various languages, won numerous awards and has been selling out this tour around the globe. Thousands of tickets have been sold for his performance at Eaglebank and his fans are ready to sing and dance along to a crazy concert experience featuring a full 360 degree stage.

The "Once Upon A Time" World Tour promises to be a lively cultural experience that celebrates the past 10 years of incredible music and films. Indio-Canadian superstar Jonita Gandhi will be joining the tour, known for her versatile and gifted Bollywood playback singing, and lending her voice to hit movies and global musical superstars.

Anirudh Ravichander is an Indian film composer, director, and singer. He made his debut as a film composer in the Tamil film industry with the highly successful soundtrack album for the 2012 film "3". Since then, he has composed music for many popular Tamil films and has established himself as one of the leading composers in the Tamil film industry. He has also worked on a number of Tamil-language television shows and has released several independent albums. Anirudh is known for his unique blend of electronic and classical Indian music and has won several awards for his work in the film industry.