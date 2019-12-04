Give the Gift of NEW JERSEY THEATRE

From north to south, New Jersey theater shines bright. There are unlimited opportunities to enjoy new plays, musical theatre, drama, comedy, children's shows and so much more. Theaters are happy to make gift certificates available for people who know that entertainment is the perfect gift for friends and family. Check out some of our suggestions below and visit web sites to find out what may be currently playing and learn about the shows are coming up soon. Contact the theater box offices to purchase gift certificates. We are sure that anyone who receives the opportunity to enjoy Garden State shows will be thrilled!

Mile Square Theatre (Hoboken) https://www.milesquaretheatre.org/

Black Box PAC (Teaneck) http://www.blackboxpac.com/

Paper Mill Playhouse (Millburn) https://papermill.org/

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (Newark) https://www.njpac.org/

Kean Stage (Union) http://www.keanstage.com/

Premiere Stages (Union) http://www.premierestagesatkean.com/

Luna Stage (West Orange) https://www.lunastage.org/

Mayo Performing Arts Center (Morristown) https://www.mayoarts.org/

Bickford Theater at The Morris Museum (Morristown) https://morrismuseum.org/theatre

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (Madison) https://www.shakespearenj.org/

The Growing Stage (Netcong) http://secure.growingstage.com/

Centenary Stage (Hackettstown) http://www.centenarystageco.org/

Union County Performing Arts Center (Rahway) http://www.ucpac.org/

George Street Playhouse (New Brunswick) https://georgestreetplayhouse.org/

Crossroads Theatre Company (New Brunswick) http://www.crossroadstheatrecompany.org/

State Theater New Jersey (New Brunswick) https://www.stnj.org/

McCarter Theater (Princeton) https://www.mccarter.org/

Two River Theater (Red Bank) https://tworivertheater.org/

Axelrod Performing Arts Center (Deal Park) https://www.axelrodartscenter.com/

New Jersey Repertory Company (Long Branch) http://www.njrep.org/

Surflight Theatre (Beach Haven) https://www.surflight.org/

And while you're shopping, purchase some tickets for yourself too!

Photo Credit: Freeimages.com





