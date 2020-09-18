GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center Announces Fall Session Virtual Music Industry Program

The program will run from Sat, Oct. 10 - Sat, Nov. 21.

GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center has announced today the launch of its first-ever Fall Session music industry program, which will run from Sat, Oct. 10 - Sat, Nov. 21. The Fall Session features four new virtual courses: Contemporary Songwriting 101; Contemporary Songwriting 201; Audio Mixing 101 and Intro to Careers in Music Businesses. Courses are open to New Jersey-area students ages 13-18, interested in exploring a career in music and the entertainment industry.

Contemporary Songwriting 101

· Dates: Sat., Oct. 10 - Sat., Nov. 21

· Day: Saturdays (Seven weeks)

· Time: 9:30 a.m. ET - 12:30 p.m. ET

· Tuition: $100 - Free scholarships available for Newark residents

· Registration Deadline: Wed., Oct. 7

· About: Learn fundamentals of contemporary songwriting such as popular chord progressions, song structure, lyric writing, rhyme schemes and song ideation. In this seven-week course, students will collaborate with each other to create original works of music and will perform them during a virtual showcase on the last day of the program for friends and family.

· Requirements: Must be age 13 - 18 and currently enrolled in high school. The ability to play an instrument and/or basic music theory knowledge is helpful but not required. (video audition required)

Contemporary Songwriting 201

· Dates: Sat., Oct. 10 - Sat., Nov. 21

· Day: Saturdays (Seven weeks)

· Time: 9:30 a.m. ET - 12:30 p.m. ET

· Tuition: $100 - Free scholarships available for Newark residents

· Registration Deadline: Wed., Oct. 7

· About: Take your songwriting to the "next level" by learning advanced techniques including the use of imagery vs. abstraction, internal rhymes, advanced harmonies, how to write to "briefs" for pitching to artists as well as film/TV music. In this seven-week course, students will collaborate with each other to create original works of music and will perform them during a virtual showcase on the last day of the program for friends and family.

· Requirements: Must be age 13 - 18 and currently enrolled in high school. Must have completed Contemporary Songwriting 101 or GMEPC Summer Session songwriting track.

Audio Mixing 101

· Dates: Tues., Oct. 13 - Tues., Nov. 17

· Day: Tuesdays (Six weeks)

· Time: 7:00 p.m. ET - 8:30 p.m. ET

· Tuition: $75 - Free scholarships available for Newark residents

· Registration Deadline: Wed., Oct. 7

· About: So you've recorded a great song but it doesn't sound as sonically polished as the songs you hear on the radio or your favorite streaming service? A great mix can make all the difference! In this six-week course you'll learn fundamentals of mixing audio including mix preparation, balance, compression, EQ, panning, effects and automation.

· Requirements: You must have access to a DAW (Garage Band, Logic, Pro Tools, Ableton, FL Studio, Audacity, etc.). There are free versions of various audio recording software available online for download if needed.

Intro to Careers in Music Business

· Dates: Mon., Oct. 19 - Mon., Nov. 9

· Day: Mondays (Four weeks)

· Time: 3:30 p.m. ET - 5:00 p.m. ET

· Tuition: $50 - Free scholarships available for Newark residents

· Registration Deadline: Wed., Oct. 7

· About: If you are interested in exploring an exciting career in the music industry - on or off the stage- this four-week course is for you! Learn about careers like artist management, record label A&R, music publishing and more. Students will meet virtually each week with various mentors from the music industry to learn about their profession. Students will then apply their newly found knowledge in a "virtual internship" project and receive feedback from their music industry mentors. The workshop will conclude with a "virtual college" visit with faculty from area schools to help students form a game plan for success after high school.

· Requirements: For 11th and 12th Grade students only

Future music icons and moguls interested participating in a GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center Fall Session course can apply HERE. Hosted online through Zoom, Mark Conklin, Director of Artist Relations and Programming, as well as guest industry professionals, provide industry-leading valuable insight. A limited number of scholarships are available for non-Newark area residents.

"Our ongoing commitment remains to empower students in our city, state and surrounding area to achieve their musical career goals and develop the next generation of GRAMMY Award winners," said Mark Conklin, Director of Artist Relations and Programming at GRAMMY Museum ExperienceTM Prudential Center. "Building upon our extremely successful Summer Session program we've designed new offerings to provide high school students the building blocks for what it takes to succeed in the music business, both on and off the stage."

Fans should tag #GRAMMYMuseumEXP in their social media posts as they prepare for the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center Fall Session.

The 2020 Fall Session courses are a few of the many virtual programs hosted at GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center. To learn more about upcoming programs visit GRAMMYMuseumExp.org.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You