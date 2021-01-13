Fun Virtual Programs For Adults Announced At MPAC This Winter

MPAC will launch a Winter Wellness six week program chock full of entertaining, engaging and enlightening classes and workshops.

Registration is now open, and sessions begin the week of January 18. From Yoga to visual arts, music appreciation to performance and more, these sessions are a great way to connect with like-minded individuals for some fun during the winter doldrums.

Classes include:

SIP AND SONG - MPAC'S VIRTUAL LOUNGE!



Ages 21 and over

Taught by NYC Cabaret performers and bartenders!

Grab your friends and join this fun and interactive 6 week program! Each week participants will get cocktail (and mocktail) recipes in advance and learn how to make them right in class! Then sip along as you are entertained by the singing bartenders and guest performers! Participants are also welcome to participate in the open mic or sing along! This will be a really great way to unwind, have fun and socialize!

$125.00

Thursdays 7:30 - 8:30

"ALL ABOUT MUSICALS" SERIES

Missing your favorite Broadway musical? Come and join this fun and informative series! Be visited each week by Guest Broadway performers from each show and learn what their process and experience was like! Explore the script, learn more about the background of the show, sing the songs and talk about all your favorite characters and performers!

$125.00

Wednesdays 7:00 - 8:30

January 20th - "Hamilton"

January 27th - "Wicked"

February 3rd - "Dear Evan Hansen"

February 10th - "Newsies"

February 17th - "Mean Girls"

February 24th - "Beetlejuice"



Heart and Music - A look inside the New Jersey Symphony

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra professional musicians share an inside look at instruments and their roles in classical ensembles in this engaging six-week NJSO at Home series. Hear great music and stories, and ask musicians your burning questions about their instruments and their lives.

Tuesdays 7:30 - 8:30

$90.00

HAPPY HOUR IMPROV FOR ADULTS!



Ages 21 and over

An hour of fun-filled, wine-fueled, unscripted fun! Whether you've new to improve or a seasoned pro, this weekly happy hour is a great way to spend time with friends and even make some new ones via our virtual classroom. Every week we'll play fun improv games guaranteed to put a smile on your face and alleviate the daily stresses of life!

$90.00

Wednesdays 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.

MIND, BODY AND SPIRIT FOR 18 AND OVER!



A mindfulness, meditation and light yoga class

Attention college students, parents and anyone feeling the effects of 2020! - Give yourself the gift of stress and anxiety relief during this uncertain and difficult time!

This unique program will offer real, everyday techniques to ease stress and relieve anxiety. The class will consist of guided meditations, Chakras, mindfulness techniques and tools, and breathing techniques to relieve stress and help with creative blocks and cloudy minds! Learn how to apply mindfulness to daily life, school, work and relationships! Students will also participate in short yoga flows to help with grounding and focus. Participants will learn exercises and breathing techniques to incorporate into their daily routine. Join us on Monday nights to empower yourself for the week ahead!!

Mondays 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.

$90.00

Free for healthcare workers! Contact mailto:pas@mayoarts.org for a special registration code!

A TOUCH OF YOGA!

Ages 16 & up

This traditional style yoga class is meant for all levels and will be based on the vinyasa and hatha yoga techniques. The class will go over basics, incorporate breath-body connections and dig a little deeper each week into various poses. Various yoga styles will also be introduced including Restorative and yin yoga. De-stress while Increasing strength, balance and flexibility in a supportive and fun atmosphere!

$90.00

Wednesdays 7:00 p.m.

Free for healthcare workers! Contact mailto:pas@mayoarts.org for a special registration code!

DEEP RELAXATION - YOGA NIDRA

Ages 18 & up

Release stress and anxiety by learning the yoga practice for ultimate relaxtion. Yoga Nidra is an ancient but little-known yogic practice that's becoming increasingly popular as both a form of https://www.yogajournal.com/category/meditation/ and a mind-body therapy. It is a systematic form of guided relaxation taking your through different awareness and sensory points in the mind and body.

Practitioners say that it often brings immediate physical benefits, such as reduced stress andhttp://www.yogajournal.com/article/health/in-need-of-yoga-nidra/, and that it has the potential to heal psychological wounds. As a meditation practice, it can engender a profound sense of joy and well-being.



$90.00

Sundays 7:00 p.m.

Free for healthcare workers! Contact mailto:pas@mayoarts.org for a special registration code!