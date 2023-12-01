Fun And Musical Afternoon Of Sing Alongs, Carols And Holiday Stories For The Whole Family at Bloomfield's Mansion

Join Skyline Theatre Company's Broadway performers and professional actors as they bring the spirit of the season to life.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates; Find Out Where to See the STONES TOUR '24 HACK Photo 2 THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates
The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December Photo 3 The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December
Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong Photo 4 Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong

Fun And Musical Afternoon Of Sing Alongs, Carols And Holiday Stories For The Whole Family at Bloomfield's Mansion

Bring the whole family to a fun and musical afternoon of sing-alongs, carols and holiday stories at Bloomfield's Mansion at Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center, 240 Belleville Avenue.

Skyline Theatre Company's Broadway performers and other professional actors and actresses will delight the audience with festive holiday songs and stories embracing the spirit of the season. Suitable for kids from 1 to 92! Tickets range from $15-20. Tickets are limited due to space so reservations are strongly recommended.

Reserve in advance at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5756465 and visit Skyline Theatre

Company's website for more information at: https://skylinetheatrecompany.org/



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Fun And Musical Afternoon Of Sing Alongs, Carols And Holiday Stories For The Whole Family Photo
Fun And Musical Afternoon Of Sing Alongs, Carols And Holiday Stories For The Whole Family at Bloomfield's Mansion

META description: Experience a festive afternoon filled with sing-alongs, carols, and holiday stories for the whole family at Bloomfield's Mansion. Reserve your tickets in advance and visit Skyline Theatre Company's website for more information. Don't miss out on this joyful event!

2
Interview: Arianna Cacioppo as Ariel in THE LITTLE MERMAID at Centenary Stage Company Photo
Interview: Arianna Cacioppo as Ariel in THE LITTLE MERMAID at Centenary Stage Company

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Arianna Cacioppo who stars as Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid.' She gave us insights into her career and the show at Centenary Stage Company.

3
Broadway Night Comes To The Mile Square Theatre Next Week Photo
Broadway Night Comes To The Mile Square Theatre Next Week

Mile Square Theatre has announced their annual holiday benefit:  BROADWAY NIGHT! BROADWAY NIGHT will play one night only at Mile Square Theatre (1400 Clinton St. Hoboken, NJ 07030). The one performance will be on Monday, December 4 at 8 p.m.

4
A Festive Night of Readings and Carols Comes to the Presbyterian Church in Morristown Next Photo
A Festive Night of Readings and Carols Comes to the Presbyterian Church in Morristown Next Week

The Somerset Hills Chorus, part of Music in the Somerset Hills, and the Chancel Choir of the Presbyterian Church in Morristown will come together for a concert of Readings & Carols on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM.

More Hot Stories For You

Next On Stage

View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
NYC Winter Showcase 2024 in New Jersey NYC Winter Showcase 2024
Performers Theatre Workshop (3/03-3/03)PHOTOS VIDEOS
New Jersey Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty in New Jersey New Jersey Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty
Bergen Performing Arts Center (4/21-4/21)
Supersized Women of Comedy in New Jersey Supersized Women of Comedy
Studio Space Theater (12/16-12/16)
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
State Theatre New Jersey (6/02-6/02)
Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical in New Jersey Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical
Wilkins Theatre (12/02-12/02)
Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas in New Jersey Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas
Sieminski Theater (12/09-12/09)
Auschwitz Tour Guide Show in New Jersey Auschwitz Tour Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
A Midwinter Night's Dream in New Jersey A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)
A Christmas Story: The Musical in New Jersey A Christmas Story: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (12/02-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You