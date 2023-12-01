Fun And Musical Afternoon Of Sing Alongs, Carols And Holiday Stories For The Whole Family at Bloomfield's Mansion

Join Skyline Theatre Company's Broadway performers and professional actors as they bring the spirit of the season to life.
POPULAR
Bring the whole family to a fun and musical afternoon of sing-alongs, carols and holiday stories at Bloomfield's Mansion at Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center, 240 Belleville Avenue.
Skyline Theatre Company's Broadway performers and other professional actors and actresses will delight the audience with festive holiday songs and stories embracing the spirit of the season. Suitable for kids from 1 to 92! Tickets range from $15-20. Tickets are limited due to space so reservations are strongly recommended.
Reserve in advance at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5756465 and visit Skyline Theatre
Company's website for more information at: https://skylinetheatrecompany.org/
Next On Stage
|[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)
|NYC Winter Showcase 2024
Performers Theatre Workshop (3/03-3/03)PHOTOS VIDEOS
|New Jersey Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty
Bergen Performing Arts Center (4/21-4/21)
|Supersized Women of Comedy
Studio Space Theater (12/16-12/16)
|Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
State Theatre New Jersey (6/02-6/02)
|Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical
Wilkins Theatre (12/02-12/02)
|Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas
Sieminski Theater (12/09-12/09)
|Auschwitz Tour Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
|A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)
|A Christmas Story: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (12/02-12/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You