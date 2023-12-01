Fun And Musical Afternoon Of Sing Alongs, Carols And Holiday Stories For The Whole Family at Bloomfield's Mansion

Bring the whole family to a fun and musical afternoon of sing-alongs, carols and holiday stories at Bloomfield's Mansion at Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center, 240 Belleville Avenue.

Skyline Theatre Company's Broadway performers and other professional actors and actresses will delight the audience with festive holiday songs and stories embracing the spirit of the season. Suitable for kids from 1 to 92! Tickets range from $15-20. Tickets are limited due to space so reservations are strongly recommended.

Reserve in advance at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5756465 and visit Skyline Theatre

Company's website for more information at: https://skylinetheatrecompany.org/