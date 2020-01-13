Freehold Studio Series 2020 Begins January 23

Freehold Theatre is resurrecting the Studio Series for 2020! Part of Freehold's educational mission is to encourage those who study with us to experiment in a performance situation with the process and tools developed in the classroom. As a result, we created the Studio Series: performances presenting work created by current and former Freehold students and faculty. Last presented in 2016, this popular series is intended primarily as an opportunity for students to investigate work in a studio setting, to evolve as an independent artist, and to experience the evolution of the work through the processes of production and performance. The Studio Series will present two entirely different programs of work between Thursday, January 23 and Sunday, January 26. Come enjoy both programs!

The Studio Series offers audiences the chance to participate as a vital component of the creative process. Freehold's Founding Partner and former Studio Series Producer, George Lewis, explains, "The present step - taking the work into an investigative setting with a director and then into the public arena with an audience - is a vital aspect of Freehold's mission. It is also a very exciting step.

These are works-in-progress, and we encourage participants to use their performances as opportunities to further the process of discovery." Former Studio Series projects have included: plays, scenes, monologues, original pieces, movement/dance pieces, vocal pieces, marionette shows, clown pieces, and some have moved on to larger runs at local venues such as On the Boards, the Seattle Fringe Festival and more! Being in the audience allows spectators to participate in the viewing experience at this early stage.

Admission is by donation at the door. Reservations can be made on Brown Paper Tickets.





