Flutist Marya Martin and Pianist Donna Weng Friedman to Perform the World Premiere of MICROVIDS at Taplin Auditorium

19 miniatures for flute and piano, intended for music lovers of all ages.

Sep. 28, 2022  

On Sunday October 2, 4pm at Taplin Auditorium, acclaimed musicians Marya Martin, flutist and Donna Weng Friedman, pianist, will perform the world premiere of Microvids for flute and piano, by composer Stefania de Kenessey, as part of the Donna Weng Friedman '80 Masterclass Series at Princeton University.

But what exactly are Microvids?

Isolated and alone during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, sitting at her piano, composer Stefania de Kenssey was thinking about what people of all ages and stages in life were going through -
trying to imagine their anxiety, their worry, their sense of confusion. What were they doing?
What were they thinking? What were they feeling?

The result was Microvids, 19 miniatures for flute and piano, intended for music lovers of all ages.

The title is a nod to Bartók's Mikrokosmos, fondly remembered from de Kenessey's childhood, but the music is transposed to our own age and culture, with short pieces that are rhythmically compelling, musically tuneful, and - more importantly - emotionally uplifting.

Pianist Donna Weng Friedman has this to say about the piece "It is important to me that audiences experience and listen to new music and realize that it can capture your heart with soaring melodies, heartbreakingly beautiful harmonies, and exciting passages - just like the great classics we all know and love".

Martin and Weng Friedman will also perform the sublimely elegant Arpeggione Sonata by Franz Schubert and the romantically dramatic Sonata #1 by Eric Ewazen. The concert is open to the public, admission free.

