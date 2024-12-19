First Night Morris County 2025 Set For This New Year's Eve

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



First Night Morris County 2025 on December 31st, 2024 will serve as the biggest and brightest New Year's Eve celebration in New Jersey, providing a family-friendly, substance and alcohol-free celebration in the heart of Morristown. This year's program features over 70 performances at 23 venues located throughout downtown Morristown, live stream, on-demand access, 30+ Film Festival, complimentary parking, and shuttles starting at 4:30 PM. All for one affordable admission price. Tickets (Buttons) are available for purchase prior to the event via in-person or by phone through MPAC Box Office, by visiting FirstNightMorris.org/Purchase, or at one of three purchase locations during the event.

New to First Night Morris County is a historical programming element in honor of the upcoming 250th Anniversary celebration. Attendees will enjoy guided tours as they go back in time to the Revolutionary days and meet famous historical figures who were regulars such as Alexander Hamilton, Elizabeth Schuler and Morristown's first doctor, Jabez Campbell. Learn how they lived and how General George Washington and the Continental Army shaped them, the growth of Morristown and the growth of our country at the famed Schuyler Hamilton House located on Olyphant Place.

New offerings include Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre, singer/songwriter Megan Chappius and Gabrile Gonzales, and New Jersey favorite Grover Kemble with vocalist/guitarist Bob Marks. At MPAC, catch The Outcrops, a quartet led by lead singer Cassidy Rain and lead guitarist Bryan Schroeder, and stay for The B-Street Band, the longest running Bruce Springsteen tribute band in the World and the most requested. The group has been a favorite in the tristate region for more than four decades.

Another new site is Macculloch Hall which will feature three venues including a Thomas Nast Exhibit, a Children's Seasonal Craft Activity, and The Dolce Trio, celebrating their 30th anniversary as they perform music of the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries. Our own Lynn Siebert will play violin joined by flutist/recorder player Kris Lamb and cellist Loni Bach.

Dr. Lynn Siebert recently retired as programmer for First Night although she is still active with the organization. She served as Trustee of Morris Arts for many years, is president of the Burnham Park Association and has been a violinist for many years. She graduated magna cum laude from Vassar College, took an MA in Musicology from Rutgers and has a PhD in Music from City University.

All attendees enjoy unlimited access to all performances in person, streaming or on-demand including the 30+ Film Festival. Early-Bird pricing is available through December 21st, individual tickets are only $25.00 apiece, or $22.50 each for a Family 4-Pack ($70). The affordable Standard Pricing starting on December 22nd features a $30.00 per ticket or $23.75 each in a Family 4-Pack ($95). Tickets can be purchased in-person or by phone through the MPAC Box Office or online.

