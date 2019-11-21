First Ever THEATRE OF LIGHT To Light Up MPAC And Vail Mansion Plaza

A Holiday Wonderland will come alive in brilliant colors as The Morristown Cultural District transforms into a magical "Theatre of Light" where song and celebration will be set against the backdrop of a unique and beautiful lighting display along the Mayo Performing Arts Center, the Vail Mansion, and the surrounding grounds.



This free event will feature performances by the MPAC Performing Arts Company, storytelling by Chad Leinaweaver of the Morristown/Morris Township Public Library, participatory events for those attending and more.



Be part of this very special event! Visit the Wishing on a Star table where you can write your individual wishes for the season that will become an integral part of the evening light display!



The lighting display will be created by Pulse Lighting, a leader in the field of lighting production and design. Pulse Lighting provides a full range of high-quality and cutting-edge event production services that have been showcased at festivals and events in the tristate area and beyond.



In addition, free hot chocolate will be provided by Jockey Hollow Bar and Kitchen and treats by The Artist Baker.



Prior to the event, MPAC will have a free screening of the 2018 animated film The Grinch at 4 pm. Tickets for the Grinch will be available Monday, November 25 at 12 pm.



Schedule of Events: (All events at Vail Mansion Plaza and MPAC)

4 pm: Free screening of The Grinch (MPAC)

5:30 pm: Theatre of Light opens

The Star Light Wish table will be open from 5:30 to 8:00 pm. Attendees will have materials available to write down their wish for the season and attach it to a star that they will hang as part of the Star Display.

6 pm: Mayo Performing Arts Company will perform holiday favorites

7 pm: Holiday story reading by Chad Leinaweaver, Executive Director of the Morristown & Morris Township Library



