Fall Festival Comes To Haddon Township Beginning This Week

Live bands, beer garden, family friendly fun come to South Jersey town.
Breaking with the tradition of quiet fall fests full of pumpkins and apples, the Haddon Township Fall Festival extends summer vibes with amusement rides, a beer garden, rocking live bands and dancing, a wing eating contest, a dunk tank, food trucks and Disney character drop-ins.
On September 14 (rain date: September 15), the Fall Festival will take over blocks and blocks of Haddon Township from the Crystal Lake Pool Complex, where JAM FEST happens, and goes for 5 blocks all the way down West Park Boulevard as part of the STREET FAIR.
“Our Fall Festival is a fun-filled family event,” says Haddon Township Mayor Randall Teague. “We're not ready to let the summer vibes slip away just yet. Before we get into chilly weather activities, come join us for one last hurrah with carnival rides for the kids, a beer garden for the grown ups, and dancing to live music for everyone!”
Kids Entertainment
Rides, Bounces, and Obstacle Course
Car Show
Fire Trucks
Food Trucks
Wing Eating Contest
Apple Pie Baking Contest
Dunk Tank
Live Music and Dancing
Special appearances by Cinderella, Elmo, Spiderman, Captain America & Elsa
Beer Garden
Ping-Pong
