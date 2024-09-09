Fall Festival Comes To Haddon Township Beginning This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Breaking with the tradition of quiet fall fests full of pumpkins and apples, the Haddon Township Fall Festival extends summer vibes with amusement rides, a beer garden, rocking live bands and dancing, a wing eating contest, a dunk tank, food trucks and Disney character drop-ins.

On September 14 (rain date: September 15), the Fall Festival will take over blocks and blocks of Haddon Township from the Crystal Lake Pool Complex, where JAM FEST happens, and goes for 5 blocks all the way down West Park Boulevard as part of the STREET FAIR.

“Our Fall Festival is a fun-filled family event,” says Haddon Township Mayor Randall Teague. “We're not ready to let the summer vibes slip away just yet. Before we get into chilly weather activities, come join us for one last hurrah with carnival rides for the kids, a beer garden for the grown ups, and dancing to live music for everyone!”

STREET FAIR activities include:

Kids Entertainment

Rides, Bounces, and Obstacle Course

Car Show

Fire Trucks

Food Trucks

Wing Eating Contest

Apple Pie Baking Contest

Dunk Tank

Live Music and Dancing

Special appearances by Cinderella, Elmo, Spiderman, Captain America & Elsa

JAM FEST activities include:

Beer Garden

Food Trucks

Ping-Pong

Live Entertainment

