FOREVER PLAID Comes to the Barn Theatre This Month

On the way to their gig, tragedy strikes Forever Plaid, a "guy group" specializing in barbershop quartet harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies. Forever Plaid begins when the guys are given the chance to perform from the afterlife. This smash-hit musical is a nostalgic homage to the music of the '50s and includes hits such as "Three Coins in the Fountain," "Heart and Soul," and "Love is a Many-Splendored Thing."

Starring:

Rafi Bromberg

Brandon Conti

Sean Lynch-Littlejohn

Joe Piserchio

PERFORMANCE DATES AND TIMES:

9/16/2022 @ 8:00 PM, 9/17/2022 @ 2:00 PM, 9/18/2022 @ 2:00 PM

9/23/2022 @ 8:00 PM, 9/24/2022 @ 8:00 PM, 9/25/2022 @ 2:00 PM

9/30/2022 @ 8:00 PM, 10/1/2022 @ 8:00 PM, 10/2/2022 @ 2:00 PM

Running Time: 90 minutes (No intermission)

Performances will be held at The Barn Theatre: 32 Skyline Drive, Montville, NJ 07045