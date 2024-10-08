FOREVER PLAID Comes to Citizens Bank Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Roxbury Arts Alliance's - Citizens Bank Theater, situated within the picturesque Horseshoe Lake Complex in Succasunna NJ, will present the beloved musical "Forever Plaid." This charming show takes audiences back to the nostalgic 1960s, where a fictional quartet of male singers, known as The Plaids, reunites for one last performance after their untimely demise in a car accident. With a delightful mix of harmonies, comedic antics, and memorable songs, "Forever Plaid" celebrates the joy of friendship and the timeless appeal of classic pop music.

The intimate setting of the Citizens Bank Theatre offers the perfect backdrop for this heartwarming production, allowing the audience to feel as though they are part of the experience. The cast includes Jon Lindeblad of Hackettstown, David Blazier of Flanders, Gabe Weiss of Bloomingdale and Robert Nicholson of Hopatcong. "Forever Plaid" is directed by Gina Buongiorno with musical direction by Kara Leigh, choreography by Terese Opiela and produced by Darlene Yannetta. The Roxbury Arts Alliance has dedicated itself to providing the community with high-quality performances, and "Forever Plaid" is a testament to their commitment to the arts. With its engaging storyline and vibrant musical numbers, the show promises to leave audiences humming and reminiscing long after the curtain falls.

As the Roxbury Arts Alliance continues to enrich the cultural landscape of the area, "Forever Plaid" serves as a reminder of the power of music and the importance of celebrating life's moments, both big and small. Whether you're a lifelong fan of musicals or new to the theater scene, this production offers a delightful escape that is sure to resonate with viewers of all ages. Join us at the Citizens Bank Theatre for a night filled with laughter, nostalgia, and unforgettable melodies. "Forever Plaid" is licensed by Music Theatre International.

For tickets please visit our website at: https://roxbury-arts-alliance.ticketleap.com/

Photo Credit - Robert Nicholson

