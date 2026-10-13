FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF to Return to Mile Square Theatre

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Mile Square Theatre, in collaboration with Daryl Stewart Productions, will present Ntozake Shange's landmark choreopoem, for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf, directed by Daryl Stewart. The production runs November 6–15, 2026, marking 50 years since the 1976 Broadway premiere.

New Jersey native Ntozake Shange's landmark work returns to the state with an extraordinary local team. Led by director Daryl L. Stewart (Paper Mill Playhouse, NJPAC, Luna Stage), co-director/choreographer Justin Dominic, and movement director Nikkia T. Neal, the production stars Dr. Lynn Irby Hill (Lady in Red), CiMa (Lady in Purple), and Brissae Valdes (Lady in Yellow). Legendary Tony Award–winner Trezana Beverly serves as acting coach and production consultant for this milestone revival.

Filled with passion and raw honesty, Shange's form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song, and movement. With unflinching candor and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism. This work continues to give voice to the interior lives of women of color with a force and beauty unmatched in our national theater.

'Fifty years after its ground-breaking debut, for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf remains a vital reminder that every life holds a story worth telling. At its core, Ntozake Shange's masterpiece is a soul-stirring, intergenerational invitation to reclaim the full spectrum of our humanity—from the glorious to the gut-wrenching. As we mark this extraordinary 50th anniversary milestone, I am deeply humbled to collaborate with this phenomenal team to bring Shange's incandescent choreopoem home to New Jersey—honoring the generations who have cherished it while passing its transformative power to the next,' said Daryl Stewart, director.

For New Jersey audiences, this production carries an especially meaningful resonance. More than a revival of a landmark work, it is a homecoming, a 50th anniversary celebration, and an opportunity to experience a piece of theater history through the voices of a new generation of artists. At a moment when whose stories are heard, whose experiences are seen, and who gets to take up space onstage remain vital questions, Shange's words continue to resonate with urgency and power. Mile Square Theatre invites audiences and media to experience a work that remains as provocative, necessary, and deeply moving as ever.

Tickets are $40 for general admission and $30 for students. Runtime is 90 minutes.

SPECIAL NIGHTS

11/6 — Opening Night Be among the first to experience the magic! Join us for an unforgettable kickoff complete with a complimentary post performance toast, and the high-energy premiere performance.

11/7 — Post Performance Talkback (7pm Performance) Dive deeper into the story. Stick around immediately following the curtain call for an intimate, interactive Q&A session with the cast, director, and creative team. Get exclusive insights into the production process, character development, and bringing this show to life.

11/13 — Divine Nine Night: A Celebration of Black Excellence Calling all D9 Greeks! Rep your org as we honor the legacy, culture, and brotherhood/sisterhood of the Divine Nine. Wear your letters, bring your yard pride, and enjoy an electric evening celebrating Black artistry, leadership, community, and culture both on and off the stage.

PRODUCTION TEAM

Playwright: Ntozake Shange

Director: Daryl Stewart

Co-Director/Co-Choreographer: Justin Dominic

Co-Choreographer/Movement Director: Nikkia Tyrie Neal

Performance Coach: Trezana Beverly

Costume Design: Marco Hall

CAST

Lady in Brown: Zaria Monae

Lady in Red: Lynn Irby Hill

Lady in Blue: Positive

Lady in Green: Camille Upshaw

Lady in Yellow: Brissae Valdes

Lady in Orange: Madison Star Brim

Lady in Purple: CiMa

TOUR DATES

November 6, 7:00 PM

November 7, 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

November 8, 2:00 PM

November 13, 7:00 PM

November 14, 7:00 PM

November 15, 2:00 PM

Runtime: 90 minutes

General Admission: $40

Students: $30

Purchase tickets at https://www.milesquaretheatre.org/show/for-colored-girls-who-have-considered-suicide-when-the-rainbow-is-enuf/

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 03 Hrs 32 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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