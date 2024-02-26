FIGARO Comes to Nutley Little Theatre in April

Nutley Little Theatre will present FIGARO by Charles Morley and directed by Eric Robitaille, a modern day adaptation of the classic French play “Le Mariage De Figaro”.

In the French Court of 1778. In the build up to the French revolution two young court workers Figaro and Suzzane, the steward and the lady's maid, are engaged, bethroted, and affianced. And the only thing stopping their matrimony is the need for the Count's seal of approval on their wedding certificate. But the wealthy residents of this Cheatue have other desires in mind.

The Count, bored by his wife the Countess, seeks to force Suzzane to be his lover in exchange for signing the wedding papers. And the cunning Marceline wants to sabotage the wedding all together so she can claim the young and attractive Figaro for herself.

The Countess schemes to regain her wayward husband's attention. While Dr Batharolo and the music teacher Bazile scheme to take down Figaro for their own petty grievances. And all the while the young Cherubin is caught by the Count for being in a love affair with the gardener's daughter and for flirting with the Countess. And now the Count seeks the boy's head.

Each wealthy patron of this house believes themself to be the master trickster of this comedic play. But it is up to our working class characters to survive the novel schemes and manage to come out on top and with their heads still on their necks.

This adaptation of the classic French play takes this classic story of the workers getting one over on the rich and updates its word-play, irony, and farcical scenes to be more compatible with modern comedic sensibilities.

Performances are April 12th, April 13th, April 19th, April 20th, April 25th, April 26th& April 27th at 8:00 PM and April 14th, April 21st and April 27th at 2:00 PM.

Cast

Figaro - Gabe Michelson

Suzanne - Melanie Tischler

Count Almaviva - Jim Simpson

Countess Almaviva (Rosine) - Anne Kenny Simpson Doctor Bartholo - Allen Roberts Marceline - Tara Spinelli Fanchette - Asuka Kimara Cherubin/Doublemain - TBD Bazile/Antonio/Bridoison - Nelson Valentin

Crew

Directed by: Eric Robitaille

Assistant Directed by: Amirah Hillman