FEST FOR BEATLES FANS Returns To Jersey City

For three days, Jersey City will be transformed into Merseyside when Fab Four fans "come together" once again to the Hyatt Regency for The Fest For Beatles Fans from March 27 - 29. The Fest is the longest running and largest annual gathering of Beatles aficionados anywhere in the world. Now in its 46th year, it will commemorate the 50thanniversary of a very momentous year in Beatles history - 1970. In that year alone, The Beatles released the "Let It Be" Album and Film, as well as solo albums from McCartney, Lennon, Harrison and not one, but two, from Starr.

The New York Metro Fest brings together a packed lineup of special guests, meet & greets, live music on two different stages, the Fest Shop and the world's largest Beatles Marketplace, a Beatles Museum, Trivia Game Shows and Name That Tune, an Auction of rare items, a Beatles Ashram, art gallery, and many other activities to help fans young and old alike celebrate the legacy of everyone's favorite Fab Four from Liverpool. The fun begins even before you enter the event as Fest guests take over the hotel lobby for impromptu jams all weekend long!

In addition to The Beatles' Let It Be album, 1970 saw the release of the solo albums, McCartney by Paul McCartney, All Things Must Pass by George Harrison, Plastic Ono Band by John Lennon and both Sentimental Journey and Beaucoups of Blues by Ringo Starr. The world's finest Beatles tribute band and The Fest's house band for 41 years, Liverpool, will perform selections from Let It Be and their 1970 releases and much more during their nightly concerts all three evenings. Catch live performances by special guests Billy J. Kramer, Laurence Juber, Steve Holley and Don Dannemann as well as The Weeklings and others at various points throughout The Fest. Meet George Harrison's sister-in law Jenny Boyd who will be signing copies of her brand new book being premiered at the FEST, Jennifer Juniper: A Journey Beyond The Muse. Stop into the in-depth seminar on Ringo's drums being offered by his personal drum curator, Gary Astridge, or the latest "Deconstructing The Beatles: Abbey Road" presentation by Scott Freiman. The overwhelming amount of activities takes over every ballroom and conference room at the Hyatt Regency.

Special for Saturday - The Main Stage at 1:45pm - The Beatles Channel Panel

SiriusXM's The Beatles Channel (channel 18) has delighted millions of listeners throughout North America since its inception in 2017, presenting the music of The Fab Four ad-free 24 hours a day, 8 days a week. On Saturday, March 28, The Fest For Beatles Fans invites you to attend a special panel discussion dedicated to the world's one and only official Beatles radio channel -including Lou Simon (SiriusXM's VP Music Programming), Randy Dry (VP Music Content Marketing & Partnerships), Adam Saltzman (Program Director, The Beatles Channel), Dennis Elsas (New York radio legend and host of the channel's popular fan round table show, "The Fab Fourum"), and Tom Frangione (the show's "Resident Beatles Expert"). For more information about SiriusXM's The Beatles Channel, visit www.siriusxm.com/beatles

"The Beatles were more than a band, they were a phenomenon that changed everything, and that's why people still have such a special love for them," said Mark Lapidos, founder of The Fest For Beatles Fans. "My family and I are proud to honor their legacy through The Fest and give fans a way to reconnect with that special feeling they got the very first time they ever heard their timeless music."

With estimated sales of more than one billion physical and digital units sold worldwide, and a record 27 number-one U.S. Chart hits, The Beatles are considered the best-selling band of all time. They are also the most influential and groundbreaking musical artists ever and the revolution they began 56 years ago still captures our imagination and has inspired generations of fans.

Special Guests

BILLY J. KRAMER | British Invasion legend, toured with The Beatles and had hits with songs they wrote for him. In Concert, premiering his new single, "Top of the World"

Laurence Juber | formerly of WINGS, acclaimed fingerstyle guitarist. Laurence will be performing on the Apple Jam stage and as part of Main Stage performances. New album, "The Fab Fourth."

JENNY BOYD | Traveled with The Beatles and her sister, Patti, to Rishikesh. Will be signing copies of her new book, "Jennifer Juniper: A Journey Beyond The Muse" all weekend.

DON DANNEMANN | First Fest appearance by original lead singer of The Cyrkle, managed by Brian Epstein, which toured with The Beatles during 1966 U.S. tour. SUNDAY ONLY

STEVE HOLLEY | World-renowned drummer for Wings & Mott The Hoople. Will team up with Laurence Juber and Liverpool for a special 2 Wing Circus performance - SATURDAY

THE BEATLES CHANNEL PANEL | SiriusXM on-air DJs and execs discuss The Beatles' enduring legacy, moderated by Beatles Historian Wally Podrazik - SATURDAY

LIVERPOOL | World's Finest Beatles Tribute Band in concert each evening, performing selections from Let It Be and a whole lot more, on Saturday and Sunday evening to celebrate the album's 50th anniversary.

THE WEEKLINGS | performing songs The Beatles wrote but never recorded, plus their own Beatlesque songs in concert on SATURDAY. New single and album, "3" out now.

MC Ken Dashow | Q104.3 DJ and host of Breakfast With The Beatles.

Scott Freiman | Creator of the "Deconstructing The Beatles" series, will be presenting his latest AV presentation on Abbey Road.

GARY ASTRIDGE | Curator of Ringo's drum kits, Gary presents a highly informative audio/visual presentation about some of the most iconic drum kits in the world.

JOHN MONTAGNA | McCartney Bass Clinic on the Apple Jam Stage - SATURDAY

CELLOPHANE FLOWERS | Reimagining Beatles classics for string quartet and voice on the Apple Jam Stage.

EVENTS INCLUDE:

GUEST SIGNINGS, MAIN STAGE CONCERTS, APPLE JAM STAGE,

FEST STORE AND MARKETPLACE, MUSICIAN'S FORUM,

BEATLES MUSEUM & ART CONTEST, VIDEO ROOM,

DISCUSSION ROOM WITH OVER 15 BEATLES AUTHORS,

PHOTO & ART EXHIBITS, SUNDAY BATTLE OF THE BEATLES BANDS,

BEATLES YOGA, TM, POETRY JAM, MR. RAY'S BEATLES 4 KIDS SATURDAY CONCERT,

BEATLES PUPPET SHOWS & PARADE with MR. PUPPET, ERIC CASH FINE ART,

CELEBRITY ART EXHIBIT, KARAOKE KAREN,

BEATLES TRIVIA & NAME THAT TUNE GAME SHOW WITH TOM FRANGIONE OF THE BEATLES CHANNEL, FRIDAY NIGHT 60'S DRESS UP DANCE PARTY,

FABORATORY, FAN JAMMING & MORE!

CHARITY RAFFLES: Through its charity raffles and charity auctions, The Fest has raised over $615,000.00 over the years for John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Spirit Foundation and The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, and other organizations since 1974. We are grateful to Yoko as she has been a generous supporter of The Fest for 39 years, donating items for the Spirit Foundation raffles and auction.

LOCATION:

Hyatt Regency Jersey City On The Hudson*

2 Exchange Place, Jersey City, NJ 07302 / Phone 201-469-1234

EVENT TIMES:

Friday, March 27 - 5:00 PM TILL MIDNIGHT

Saturday, March 28 - NOON TILL MIDNIGHT

Sunday, March 29 - NOON TILL 10:30 PM

TICKET TO RIDE:

In Advance:

Fri - $56, Sat or Sun - $82

Fri/Sat Combo - $130

Sat/Sun Combo - $158

All 3 Days - $210

At The Door - Single Day Tickets

Fri - $56, Sat - $82, Sun - $82

Children 18 and under 1/2 price; 7 years & under -FREE

For tickets, full details and guest bios, go to www.thefest.com OR call 1-866-THE-FEST.





