Entertain and Dine NJ Style-Rahway Edition

Nov. 06, 2022  
We are kicking off our Broadwayworld NJ series when we pair a local arts venue with a go-to restaurant within walking distance of the theatre. See a show and have a meal in communities across New Jersey where the entertainment and food scene is vibrant and welcoming!

Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC) - Upcoming shows on their Main Stage include New Jersey Ballet's, The Nutcracker on 11/30; Orchestra of St. Peter by the Sea on 12/10; and The Muppets Christmas Carol on 12/23 as part of UCPAC's Classic Film Series. For ticketing and more information, visit: https://ucpac.org/.

The Irving Social - Just a few blocks from UCPAC and steps from the NJ Transit Train Station, The Irving Social has a menu that will surely please guests. They serve Bar Bites, From the Farmer's Market, Signature Plates, and Desserts. Their beverage program is very well curated to pair with your food selections. Service is friendly and helpful so stop by before or after the show to keep good times happening! For menus and hours of operation, visit: https://irvingsocialnj.com/.

Stay tuned to Broadwayworld NJ for more "editions" of Entertain and Dine NJ Style. We are going to be featuring spots from around the Garden State!

