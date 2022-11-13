Entertain and Dine NJ Style-Long Branch Edition
Entertain and Dine NJ Style-Long Branch Edition
Check out our continuing series, "Entertain and Dine NJ Style." Head down the shore for a show at NJ Rep and dine on Mediterranean specialties near the theatre.
New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep) - Located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch, the theatre is renowned for producing new plays and the Company is approaching their 25th successful year. Many of the shows that have their world premieres at NJ Rep go on to be produced around the world. With a full season of captivating plays coming up, you'll want to get your tickets and purchase a subscription. The entrance to the theatre is in the rear with plenty of free parking. Visit: http://www.njrep.org/
Simply Greek - Located at Pier Village, the casual, stylish restaurant specializes in Mediterranean dishes with salads, sandwiches, thin crust Pizza and Mezze such as Spanakopita, Falafal, Grape Leaves and Fried Calamari. Entrees include Chicken Fresco, Grilled Salmon and more. The eatery has plenty of seating for all size parties and a daily Happy Hour at the bar. Visit: https://www.simplygreekeats.com/
Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy
From This Author - Marina Kennedy
Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)
November 11, 2022
Sandeman infused Jasper Hill Cheese is available for purchase on the Jasper Hill website and in select stores nationwide.
THANKSGIVING MENUS in NYC – Take a Break from Cooking and Enjoy Delicious Fare
November 11, 2022
When you gather with friends and family on Thanksgiving, consider dining out at these restaurants for dinner that are definitely going to make your holiday meal as memorable as the Macy’s Day Parade. Choose from a variety of menus and the neighborhoods. And check out the take-out options that some restaurants are making available. Make your reservations soon to ensure a great celebration.
DON PAPA RUM Collaborates with Aubi & Ramsa to Present Ube Colada Ice Cream
November 10, 2022
Don Papa Rum, the first super-premium rum from the Philippines, has collaborated with boozy ice cream purveyor Aubi & Ramsa to make your holiday celebrations a little sweeter.
FAIRMONT MAYAKOBA in Riviera Maya, Mexico Announces Completion of Two New Restaurants: La Laguna and Bassano
November 9, 2022
Fairmont Mayakoba is pleased to announce the completion of the property’s two newest restaurants: La Laguna and Bassano. Both concepts are part of Fairmont Mayakoba’s multi-million-dollar renovation, which is expected to be fully complete by the end of the year.
Exquisite Wines Celebrate the Season from Château Lassègue and Bodegas Valdemar
November 9, 2022
Check out the wines from France's Château Lassègue and Spain's Bodegas Valdemar.