Entertain and Dine NJ Style-Long Branch Edition

Check out our continuing series, "Entertain and Dine NJ Style." Head down the shore for a show at NJ Rep and dine on Mediterranean specialties near the theatre.

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep) - Located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch, the theatre is renowned for producing new plays and the Company is approaching their 25th successful year. Many of the shows that have their world premieres at NJ Rep go on to be produced around the world. With a full season of captivating plays coming up, you'll want to get your tickets and purchase a subscription. The entrance to the theatre is in the rear with plenty of free parking. Visit: http://www.njrep.org/

Simply Greek - Located at Pier Village, the casual, stylish restaurant specializes in Mediterranean dishes with salads, sandwiches, thin crust Pizza and Mezze such as Spanakopita, Falafal, Grape Leaves and Fried Calamari. Entrees include Chicken Fresco, Grilled Salmon and more. The eatery has plenty of seating for all size parties and a daily Happy Hour at the bar. Visit: https://www.simplygreekeats.com/

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy