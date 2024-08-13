Elvish Birthday Bash And Taylor Swift Laser Light Show On Sale At BergenPAC This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



bergenPAC has announced two new shows. The Premiere Elvis Birthday Bash on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025 at 8 p.m.; Taylor Shines – Laser Spectacular on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 16, 2024 at 11 a.m.

Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

The Premiere Elvis Birthday Bash

Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 at 7 p.m.

$29-$59

Celebrate the birthday of the king of rock and roll with one of the most unique and authentic Elvis shows in America today! Don't miss the FINAL performance of the Premier Elvis Birthday Bash this winter at bergenPAC. Scot Bruce and Mike Albert perform as the young and old versions of Elvis, respectively. See what many consider the most authentic King of Rock n' Roll tribute show available today when these two take the stage.

Taylor Shines – Laser Spectacular

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 at 1 & 4 p.m.

$39-$59

Taylor Shines - The Laser Spectacular, featuring Jexxa, is lighting up stages across America! It's an incredible night filled with non-stop Taylor Swift hits seamlessly blended with the world-famous touring Laser Spectacular. The show includes large-screen video projections and all the mind-bending effects the Laser Spectacular is famous for. Jexxa is an amazing on-stage presence, getting all the Swifties singing along to their favorite Taylor Swift hits. With her infectious energy and singing talents, Jexxa brings a super enjoyable evening for moms, dads, and all the Swifties in the family.

Relive the magic of Taylor's music and join in the singalong! You'll be serenaded with performances of Taylor's greatest hits, including fan favorites like "Anti-Hero," "Love Story," "You Belong with Me," and "Shake It Off." This is a chance to reconnect with the songs that have touched our hearts and shaped our lives.

