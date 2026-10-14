Elisabeth Morrow School Musicians to Open for Itzhak Perlman at NJPAC
The performance highlights the school's nationally recognized music program and its continued partnership with one of the world's most revered violinists.
Young musicians from The Elisabeth Morrow School will open for legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman when he returns to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, October 25, at 2:40 p.m.
The opening performance highlights the Englewood, N.J., school's nationally recognized music program, bringing a powerful local connection and bridging one of the world's most revered violinists with the next generation of classical artists. This marks the fifth time Elisabeth Morrow School students have been invited to open for Perlman — a milestone that builds on a rich history of sharing the stage with high-profile artists, including Joshua Bell, Black Violin, and The Piano Guys.
Guided by faculty from world-renowned conservatories, the school's music program integrates instruction directly into the weekly academic schedule beginning in third grade. At The Elisabeth Morrow School, instrumental music serves as a foundational pillar for cognitive development — enhancing mathematical reasoning, linguistic skills, and the executive function required for advanced academic coursework.
“Our students are filled with so much joy and anticipation to share their love of music in the very same hall as Mr. Perlman,” says Head of Lower School and Director of the Arts Amelia Gold. “His artistry is truly legendary, and I know our audience will be just as inspired by the heart and dedication our young musicians bring to the stage. We are immensely grateful to NJPAC and Mr. Perlman for giving our children this extraordinary opportunity.”
Following the student ensemble's opening performance, Perlman will present his acclaimed multimedia program, taking audiences on a personal journey through his extraordinary life and artistry. Joined onstage by esteemed pianist Rohan De Silva, the performance combines live classical masterworks with personal anecdotes, rare family photographs, and video excerpts from the GRAMMY-nominated documentary Itzhak.
Beyond his achievements as a performer, Perlman has inspired generations of young musicians through teaching, masterclasses, and mentorship. The opening performance by The Elisabeth Morrow School students reflects that spirit, connecting the next generation of musicians with an artist whose influence extends far beyond the concert hall.
Tickets are on sale now at NJPAC.org, by calling 888-GO-NJPAC (888-466-5722), or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.
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