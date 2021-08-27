East Lynne Theater Company Presents Barbara Quintiliani In Concert

Barbara Quintiliani was the first American woman in twenty-five years to be awarded First Prize in the Francisco Viñas Singing Competition in Barcelona. She was also the recipient of the Grand Prize in the National Metropolitan Opera Council Auditions, First Place in the Marian Anderson International Vocal Arts Competition, First Place in the Eleanor McCollum Competition at The Houston Grand Opera, First Place of the Licia Albanese-Puccini Foundation Competition in New York, and a Sarah Tucker Study Grant from the Richard Tucker Foundation. A graduate of the New England Conservatory of Music, Ms. Quintiliani received a B.A. and A.D. in Vocal Performance.

Now, East Lynne Theater Company and Thomas Raniszewski are proud to bring Ms. Quintiliani to Cape May to perform on Saturday, September 11 at 8:00 PM, a concert she has compiled for this occasion. Titled "A Hundred Thousand Days of Light," it encompasses songs from the American Revolution to the present, including a piece composed specifically for Ms. Quinitiliani by Grammy nominee Lori Laitman, set to a poem by Dana Gioia. Works by others include Carrie Jacobs Bond (1862-1946), Mary Elizabeth Turner Salter (1896-1994), Samuel Barber (1910-1981), Gian Carlo Menotti (1911-2007), and many more. She is accompanied by Stewart Robert Schroeder and ELTC is renting a Steinway's Boston piano for this concert.

The location is The Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes Street. Tickets: $35; $30 senior; $20 student/military. There is an after-show reception at The Chalfonte Hotel, 301 Howard Street. Visit Eastlynnetheater.org, under "Mainstage Season" for more information; under "News" for the COVID-19 Safety Protocol, or call 609-884-5898.

"A Hundred Thousand Days of Light" would not have been possible without the generous support of Dee Lanzalotti and Jersey Cape Realty, The Harrison Inn, and Spilker Funeral Home.