East Lynne Theater Company Celebrates LGBTQ Month

It's the 31st season of East Lynne Theater Company's "Tales of the Victorians." Stories are read every Thursday at 4:00 PM, but not on the porches of B&B and at private homes like usual. This year, "Tales" are in the backyards of homes in Cape May, and the only way to find out the location, is to make a reservation.

The "Tales" on June 25 celebrate LGBTQ Month. James Rana has compiled poems written by Badger Clark, Willa Cather, Natalie Barney, Gertrude Stein, Carson McCullers, Hart Crane, Richard Bruce Nugent, James Baldwin, and Walt Whitman that will be read by James Rana, Lee O'Connor and Gayle Stahlhuth.

Rana has written several plays that ELTC premiered, including "A Year in The Trenches" commissioned by the New Jersey Historical Commission. He also performed in several ELTC productions including "Dracula." In 2017, Rana performed in Off-Broadway's "The Government Inspector" starring Michael Urie. In the fall of 2017, he began rehearsals for Broadway's "The Band's Visit," and performed several times in the role of the Band's Leader, originally performed by Tony Shalhoub, and other roles. When this Tony Award winning show closed on Broadway in April 2018, he began performing in The National Tour.

O'Connor is known to ELTC audiences for his readings for "Tales" as well as his portrayal of Holmes in ELTC's Sherlock Holmes radio-style plays. He performed in the two-hander "Not Above a Whisper," throughout the country with his wife, Gayle Stahlhuth, who wrote the play due to a commission from The Smithsonian.

Before becoming artistic director of ELTC in 1999, Stahlhuth had performed off-Broadway, in national tours, regional theater, television, radio, and on the Chautauqua Circuit. "A Year in the Trenches" (2017), marked her 100th production for ELTC since becoming artistic director in 1999.

Reservations are required and may be made by calling 609-884-5898 or e-mailing eastlynneco@aol.com. When making a reservation, the location will be revealed. The cost is a minimum donation of $5.00, paid with cash, at the door. As usual at ELTC, ages 12 and under are free.

The first "Tales" of the season on June 18, featured Stephanie Garrett reading from the works of Pulitzer Prize winner Ida B. Wells.

Until further notice, ELTC is making the following requests: please wear a mask, and sit where socially-distance seats have been cleaned and placed. They'll not be serving drinks and food, but guests may bring a beverage. No restroom facilities will be available.

Not in Cape May? ELTC is offering "Tales of the Victorians at Home." On April 30, the company launched its first "Tale," and has continued to offer one every Thursday on ELTC's YouTube Channel. The writers so far include Poe, Service, Stowe, Glaspell, Stockton, and Chopin. ELTC's video of Rana, O'Connor, and Stahlhuth reading from Susan Glaspell's "Trifles" was recently featured on Broadwayworld.com, NJArts.net, and NewJerseyStage.com.

To learn more about ELTC's "Tales of the Victorians," stories, performers, and where to find the videos, visit www.tinyurl.com/ELTC-tales. The company can't wait to be performing in a theater, again, but in the meantime, visit www.eastlynnetheater.org, for updates on streaming productions in July and August, and the 40th Anniversary Mainstage Season.

