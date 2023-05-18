Earthquake's Father's Day Comedy Show Comes To Kings Theatre In Brooklyn And NJPAC In Newark

This year's line-up features guest stars Donnell Rawlings, Bill Bellamy and Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore.

Earthquake's Father's Day Comedy Show Comes To Kings Theatre In Brooklyn And NJPAC In Newark

Back by popular demand, comedy sensation Earthquake returns with his Father's Day Comedy Show! This year's line-up features guest stars Donnell Rawlings, Bill Bellamy and Jessica "Jess Hilarious" Moore that will ignite the stage at King's Theatre with their laughter on Saturday, June 18 at 7PM and at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, June 19 at 7PM.

The former host of Quake's House on WBLS-FM and star of the hit specials About Got Damn Time and These Ain't Jokes, Earthquake has gained a loyal following with appearances on HBO, BET, and Comedy Central, along with roles in Getting Played, Clerks II, and Everybody Hates Chris. Most recently, Earthquake was selected by Dave Chapelle to star in Chapelle's Home Team Earthquake: Legendary on Netflix.

Donnell Rawlings has appeared on The New Negroes for Comedy Central, on Netlfix in Historical Roasts with Jeff Ross and is recurring on the new Emmy-nominated series It's Bruno. Donnell continues performing alongside Dave Chappelle where he got his start as "ASHY LARRY" on Chappelle's Show.

Newark's own Bill Bellamy coined the phrase "booty call" and has appeared in countless TV shows and movies including Def Comedy Jam, Who's Got Jokes?, Last Coming Standing, Any Given Sunday and Issa Rae's Insecure.

Jessica "Jess Hilarious" Moore is the queen of Instagram comedy with over 5 million followers. You've seen her on MTV's Wild 'n Out, HBO's All Def Comedy and FOX's Rel. She's opened for comedy legends like Martin Lawrence, Rickey Smiley, Mo'Nique and Mike Epps.


New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. NJPAC.org @njpac




Recommended For You