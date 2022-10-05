Eagle Theatre's New Leadership Team Invites Audiences to Join the Party All Season Long

Eagle Theatre in the Downtown Arts District of Hammonton, New Jersey has announced its 2022-2023 Season: Connection, Community and Creativity.

From online support groups, to prohibition parties, the season's wildly moving stories, as well as their new membership model, leverage creative opportunities for Eagle's new leadership team to engage with their community over stories all about human connection.

The mainstage season kicks off with a literal bang with Andrew Lippa's Wild Party - a steamy 1920's tale that will make you want to break out your flapper dresses and zoot suits - runs February 9-26, 2023, directed by Producing Artistic Director, Angela Longo. Philadelphia-based artist, Ang Bey, will then direct the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegría Hudes (book writer of hit musical In the Heights) May 4-21, 2023. Set in Philadelphia, the play is a beautiful exploration of the true meaning of community, revolving around a returning soldier's PTSD journey simultaneous with an online chat group's sobriety journey.

Eagle Theatre's Educational Conservatory Program also boasts high quality productions performed by students with a serious passion for performing seriously extraordinary productions. The Conservatory, led by Eagle's Education Director Kylie Westerbeck, will produce three musicals throughout the year, including this winter's Into the Woods, followed by summer productions of James and the Giant Peach, Jr. and Mamma Mia! All productions feature talented up-and-coming student performers from around Hammonton and the surrounding South Jersey community.



Special events fill the rest of the season, including an October Family Fright Flick screening of Hocus Pocus, the New Works Development Series, and the return of It's Not Personal, It's Drag in June. The summer of 2023 will welcome the long-awaited return of the New Jersey Fringe Festival in August, Eagle Theatre's 3-day festival featuring arts, food, craft beer and wine, and eclectic live theatrical performances held in venues across the town.

Eagle Theatre's producing artistic director, Angela Longo shared, "We are so thrilled to be finally offering a season again that is jam-packed with live theater experiences. Last season was all about the transformative power of theatre to help us understand one another differently while we were all still adjusting from COVID. Now that our doors are fully open again, I have been inspired by the ways in which we can all deepen our connections in this wonderful community of Hammonton and beyond. I wanted this season to feel like a one big celebration that everyone is invited to attend, so we are making it easier for folks to join us every step of the way with our brand new membership."

Eagle's new $99 Membership is a next step for long-time patrons to have access to more of the company's annual programs. Each membership includes tickets to both the mainstage and conservatory productions, discounts on additional purchases including extra tickets, concessions, and special events, and invitations to exclusive Members-only gatherings. Audiences can also visit Eagle as a $60 Mainstage Passholder or with the purchase of single tickets that go on sale later in the year.

New Managing Director, Katrina Foy, who joined Eagle this past August from Philadelphia's EgoPo Classic Theater, sees the Membership as an opportunity to connect the dots between Eagle's programs and the community it serves:

"I joined Eagle inspired by the role that the theater plays both in service of the people in the surrounding community and as part of a vibrant arts district in New Jersey. Eagle is so many things at the same time, and we wanted to find a way to encourage our audience to join us for all parts of our mission - our professional productions, the quality education programs, our special events, all of it. Ultimately, we want our audience to know that this is a part of their home, and our doors are going to keep opening more and more each year."

Memberships and Passes are currently on sale and can be purchased directly from the website eagletheatre.org. Ticket fees apply to all orders and COVID policies can also be found on the website. As of September 1st, Eagle Theatre is no longer requiring vaccine checks or masking while inside the theater.

Eagle Theatre's 2022-23 Season is made possible by the Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, as well funds from the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism.

MAINSTAGE SEASON

The Wild Party

February 9-26, 2023

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa

Based on the Poem by Joseph Moncure March

Directed by Angela Longo

Partially Developed and Received Readings at The O'Neill Theater Center during the 1997 National Music Theatre Conference. Originally Produced in New York City by The Manhattan Theatre Club.

"I think we're due for a party. Don't you?"

Two explosive lovers, Queenie and Burrs are throwing a party-to-end-all-parties... and you're invited! It's Manhattan in the 1920's, and when these two vaudeville performers invite a vivacious group of guests- things are bound to get steamy. As the drinks flow throughout the evening, Burrs grows jealous of Queenie's latest attraction, Mr. Black, and things turn violent. But who will be there to clean up the mess when the party's over?

Water by the Spoonful

May 4-21, 2023

By Quiara Alegría Hudes

Directed by Ang Bey

"Rise and shine kiddos, the rooster's a-crowin', it's a beautiful day to be sober."

Army veteran Elliot Ortiz is back from Iraq, now working at a hoagie shop in North Philly caring for his sick mother and navigating a new life. Meanwhile, an online support group of four addicts are each on their personal journeys towards recovery. Spoonful by spoonful, day by day, each of them must learn how to open their hearts and minds to an unlikely cyber community. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for drama, Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegria Hudes (book writer of hit musical In the Heights) is a heartwarming story about the true meaning of family, brimming with hope and redemption.

CONSERVATORY SEASON

Into the Woods

December 2-11, 2022

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Originally Directed on Broadway by James Lapine

Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

Performed by Conservatory Students Grades 8-12

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

James and the Giant Peach, Jr.

July 20-23, 2023

Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Book by Timothy Allen McDonald

Directed by Kylie Westerbeck

Performed by Junior Campers Grades 3-7

When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach... and launches a journey of enormous proportions. Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach, among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities, but after it falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements. Thanks to James' quick wit and creative thinking, the residents learn to live and work together as a family.

Mamma Mia!

July 27-30, 2023

Composed by Benny Anderson and Björn

Book by Catharine Johnson

Directed by Adriana Santilli

Performed by Senior Campers in Grades 8-12

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show.

For more information on Mainstage & Conservatory shows, or to purchases a Season Pass or Membership, visit: www.eagletheatre.org/seasonpasses

SPECIAL EVENTS

Family Fright Flick: Hocus Pocus Film Screening

October 22nd, 4:30pm

Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for children 2-12 years old, FREE for children under 2

www.eagletheatre.org/family-fright-flick

Join Eagle and the Sanderson Sisters at the theater following the Downtown Hammonton Trick-or-Treating (2-4pm). Walk on over, grab some candy and a soda at our concessions bar, and get a frightful face paint for the kids. The Sanderson Sisters will be walking amongst you as you settle in for a 4:30 screening of the movie in the theater. Will you be their next child victim?

New Works Development Series

March 23-25, 2023

Time and Play TBD

www.eagletheatre.org/new-works-development-series

Eagle's New Works Development Series nurtures local playwrights, while featuring professional actors, and offers patrons an intimate experience with original work in its infancy.

It's Not Personal, It's Drag

June 15-17, 2023

www.eagletheatre.org/its-not-personal-its-drag

Eagle Theatre is once again proud to present It's Not Personal, It's Drag! a star studded cast of local drag performers hosted and produced by Meg Cutting. Complete with lip syncing legends, dancing divas, themed cocktails and electric performances. Bring $ingles to tip! Upgrade to VIP seating for the best experience. Mature content: guests must be 18+ to attend and must be 21+ to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages.

Jersey Fringe Festival

August 18-20, 2023

Please stay tuned for more information regarding the return of the Fringe Festival in 2023!

www.eagletheatre.org/njfringe

Over three days in August, Downtown Hammonton will be bursting with creativity, music and culture as Eagle Theatre brings back the Jersey Fringe Festival. The festival features an array of risk-taking theatrical experiences, outdoor entertainment, diverse food selections, art vendors, live music and more.

Purchase online www.eagletheatre.org. Box office is open Monday-Friday 10-4PM, or 1 hour before show time. Call 609-704-5012 Ext. 1 or Email: boxoffice@eagletheatre.org.