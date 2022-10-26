EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL is Heading to The Vogel This Weekend

Evil Dead The Musical is coming to The Vogel October 28th and 29th!

Evil Dead The Musical takes all the elements of the cult classic films, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness and combines them for one of the craziest, funniest, and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time. Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods, and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It's all up to Ash (a housewares employee, turned demon-killing hero), and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes... and all to music. The songs in the show are completely off the wall as well. Titles like "All the Men in My Life Keep Getting Killed by Candarian Demons" and "What the F**k was That?" has had audiences rolling in their seats, and screaming for more and more blood.

You don't need to be a fan of Evil Dead to love this show. You don't need to be a fan of horror to love this show. You don't even need to be a fan of musicals to love this show. As long as you like having fun... this show is for you. Is it scary? No! Is it gory? No. This is a pure comedy start to finish. It has fun with the horror genre, and in doing so appeals to a wider audience than you could ever imagine. Plus it's the only show with a "Splatter Zone" - a section of the audience that gets covered in fake blood. And with this combination of blood, jokes, cheesy effects, and really awesome musical numbers, Evil Dead The Musical is unlike any live show you've ever seen.

While the Evil Dead films are the definition of cult movies, as a stage show, Evil Dead The Musical has become a cult sensation of its own. The show played Off-Broadway in New York, has broken records in Toronto, has won awards in Korea, launched three North American tours, and has had over 500 productions mounted across the globe. Critics rave about it, with everyone from The New York Times to Maxim Magazine giving it top marks. And because this show appeals to both the fans of the films (of which there's still tons), and the new audience who loves it purely as a stage show, theatres who put on Evil Dead are blown away by the audience response. Evil Dead The Musical is truly the grooviest show you will ever experience.

