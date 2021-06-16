Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre Announces Summer Season

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is presenting three programs this summer, which include improv, readings of one-person shows, and a cabaret. The improv show will be live-streamed from an outdoor stage, and the readings and cabaret will be outdoors with live audiences.

Dreamcatcher's improv team The Flip Side is holding its first performance since 2020 where the improvisers are all in the same place. The show will be on June 26 at 7:30 pm, a free performance that is streamed on YouTube. Donations are encouraged. The Flip Side includes Clark Carmichael (Montclair), Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), Noreen Farley (Clinton), Lulu French Maplewood), Dave Maulbeck (Maplewood), Scott McGowan (Maplewood), David Lee White (Bordentown) and Emily Williams (Hackettstown). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPdw7i5iKHU.

On every Wednesday in July at 6:30, Dreamcatcher presents its Summer Solos series (formerly Monologues@MONDO), where actors perform one-person plays that are comedic, dramatic or both. This intimate format provides an opportunity for the audience to experience a personal story in an informal setting. Summer Solos include Donna Orbits the Moon by Ian August, I Hate This (a play without the baby) by David Hansen, Harry Clarke by David Cale, and Forever by Dael Orlandersmith. This year's series will be performed on the lawn at the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey at 68 Elm Street in Summit. Patrons should bring lawn chairs or a blanket, and are welcome to bring a picnic dinner or snacks. All tickets are $20, and must be purchased in advance at https://www.dreamcatcherrep.org/summer-solos-2021.

On August 4 at 6:30, Songs in the Garden will be performed in the amphitheatre at the Reeves-Reed Arboretum at 165 Hobart Avenue in Summit. This lovely setting is the perfect place for live music, a collection of songs that will range from pop to Broadway to jazz. Singers will include Clark Carmichael (Montclair), Harry Patrick Christian (Montclair), Melissa Cox (Summit), Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), Shabazz Green (Summit), Gail Lou (Englewood), Scott McGowan (Maplewood) and Vanessa Parvin (Maplewood), accompanied by Eddie Guttman (Summit). Patrons should bring lawn chairs or a blanket, and are welcome to bring a picnic dinner or snacks. All tickets are $25, and can be purchased at https://www.dreamcatcherrep.org/songs-in-the-garden-2021.

For information on these or any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at info@dreamcatcherrep.org, business phone 908-514-9654.