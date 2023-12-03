Dover Little Theatre to Present KINKY BOOTS This Month

"Kinky Boots" will be performed on December 8, 9, 15, 16, 28, 29, and 30th at 8PM.

Dover Little Theatre has announced its upcoming musical production of the Tony Award-winning hit, "Kinky Boots." This high-energy and heartwarming show is set to captivate audiences with its dazzling performances, fun music, and powerful messages of acceptance and self-discovery.

Directed by Ruthanne and Larry Pelham, "Kinky Boots" will be performed on December 8, 9, 15, 16, 28, 29, and 30th at 8PM. It will also be performed on December 10 and 17 at 2PM. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the link below.
Director Larry Pelham explains, "This is an amazing show to kick off our 91st Season here at DLT. We are so proud of the actors who truly make this show come alive. It has been such a fun process from beginning to end. I never thought I'd see so many fabulous boots on our stage!"

"Kinky Boots" tells the uplifting story of Charlie Price, a young man who inherits his family's struggling shoe factory and teams up with the fabulous drag performer Lola to create a line of high-heeled boots that transforms the business and the lives of those involved. Packed with toe-tapping music by Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist Cyndi Lauper, "Kinky Boots" is a celebration of individuality, acceptance, and the power of embracing who you truly are.

Don't miss the chance to experience the glamour, humor, and heart of this Broadway sensation right here in Dover. Gather your friends and family for a night of dazzling performances and unforgettable moments.

KINKY BOOTS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com


