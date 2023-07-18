Don't Miss Jiehae Park's PEERLESS at Princeton Summer Theater

Princeton Summer Theater's 2023 season will conclude with its 3rd show of the season, Jiehae Park's Peerless.

The season concludes with a production of Peerless, directed by Eliyana Abraham. Peerless is a dark comedy retelling of Shakespeare's Macbeth about the cutthroat world of college admissions and what it means to be an Asian-American teenage girl, directed by PST's Artistic Director. Twins M and L, are Asian-American students applying to "The College", whose plans are upended when their one-sixteenth Native American classmate, D, gets in and takes "their" spot. Peerless is a rapid-paced and shocking satire that takes a closer look at the college admissions process, and the students who will do what it takes to beat the system.

Following Peerless will be a workshop reading of a new musical by Allison Spann and Maeli Goren-Wilson, We Ride Upon Sticks, based on the novel by Quan Barry. PST's new children's comedy by Sam Melton, titled The Woman Who Built the Brooklyn Bridge, telling the story of Emily Roebling, a female engineer who helped complete the iconic bridge, continues shows through the run of Peerless, ending July 30.

"Peerless" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Founded in 1968, Princeton Summer Theater is a semi-professional summer stock theater company located in Princeton University's Hamilton-Murray Theater. It recently won the 2019 JerseyArts.com People's Choice Award for "Best Small Theater." Notable alumni include Tony Award-winning actress Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago), Tony Award-winning producer Geoff Rich (Avenue Q), and Hollywood actor William Hootkins (Star Wars, Batman).

For more information about Princeton Summer Theater, visit Click Here