Doom Dogs and Special Guest Eels of Love Come to Debonair Music Hall

Black Box Studios and The Elated System will present Doom Dogs, with opener Eels Of Love, on Friday, May 10th, 2024, 7:30PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666. Doors open at 6:30; $25 tickets are now available at www.debonairmusichall.com
.
Doom Dogs is an improvisational trio featuring Reeves Gabrels on guitars, Jonathan Kane on drums, and Jair-Rohm Parker Wells on basses. With a collective background that includes collaborations with David Bowie
, The Cure, Swans, and more, Doom Dogs create mesmerizing original music that blends and transcends musical genres. Listeners will hear elements of jazz, rock, ambient sonic exploration and more -- performed by world-class musicians listening intently and responding to each other in real time. No two performances are alike.
Reeves Gabrels is acclaimed for his work with David Bowie
and The Cure; he's also released six solo albums plus two improvisational guitar-duo albums, one each with Bill Nelson
and David Tronzo; he's also along with John Medeski often a featured guest with Club D'Elf (Moroccan-dub-trance). Jonathan Kane's outstanding drumming has been a force behind Swans, February, and The Kane Brothers Blues Band, and his recorded catalog includes superb solo releases. Jair-Rohm Parker Wells, an innovative and fearless player of electric and upright basses, is known for his contributions to improvising band Machine Gun and world-music band Embryo, to name just two among many fruitful collaborations. Currently, in addition to touring, the trio is crafting an album of dynamic improvisations and uncommon soundscapes by teaming up with esteemed engineer Robert Musso in the studio.
Eels of Love is an Instrumental Progressive Rock/Metal band hailing from North New Jersey. Saturated synths, in-your-face basslines, dominating percussion, and explosive guitar leads conjure their sound.
Debonair Music Hall is a live music venue that brings the best national touring acts and local bands to Teaneck, NJ. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while you experience the electrifying energy of live music: www.debonairmusichall.com
. @DebonairMusicNJ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
Black Box Studios, event producer and collaborative performing arts school est. 2007, works in conjunction with Black Box PAC, Northern NJ's incubator for new and under produced works by world-class writers including Eric Bogosian
, Daniel Handler, Ken Levine
, Paul Schrader
, Beth Henley
, Craig Lucas
, Neil LaBute
and The Estates of Edward Albee
, Sam Shepard
, and IB Singer, and more. Recent and upcoming BBS shows at Debonair include Elon Gold, Willie Nile
, Aryeh Kunstler, James Maddock, Livia, Israel Portnoy, Thesaurus Rex & Boys Go To Jupiter, and more.
The Elated System is the Englewood, NJ-based trans-cultural think tank and mixed-media film production studio of electro-acoustic composer/visual artist D.Hamilton.
Play Broadway Games
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!