Dion DiMucci to be Honored by Bruce Springsteen at the Second Annual American Music Honors

Dion DiMucci, better known as Dion, will be honored by Bruce Springsteen on April 24 at the Second Annual American Music Honors at New Jersey’s Monmouth University in West Long Branch, NJ which houses The Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music.

The Wanderer enjoyed a sold out run at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2022. It tells the story of Dion’s rise to fame, his battle with drug addiction and his inspirational recovery. Dion’s legendary hits include “Run Around Sue”, “Teenager in Love”, and “Abraham, Martin & John.”

The Bruce Springsteen Archives is comprised of nearly 48,000 items from 47 countries ranging from articles and oral histories to concert memorabilia, and promotional materials. The collection serves the research and informational needs of music fans, scholars, authors, and others with a serious interest in the life and career of Bruce Springsteen.