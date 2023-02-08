Del Shores' Campy Comedy SORDID LIVES Opens February 17 At MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

MTM Players presents the ridiculously funny comedy "Sordid Lives." The play runs weekends February 17 - 26, 2023 at Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre located on the college's West Windsor campus on 1200 Old Trenton Road.

Penned by Del Shores, the play is set in the small town of Winters, Texas where a large family tries to come to grips with the death of their matriarch, Peggy. Her family puts the "fun" in "dysfunctional family" as they converge on this small town, causing skeletons to shake loose from the closet. Riotous feuding ensues, followed by the hilarity of resentment, remorse and reconciliation.

"Sordid Lives" is Shores' fourth play, which ran 13 sold-out months then won 14 Drama-Logue Theatre Awards. Shores went on to write and direct a film version which later became a cult phenomenon.

The cast features Cathy Coryat of Cream Ridge as Latrelle Williamson, Laura Dalston of East Brunswick as LaVonda Dupree, Jim Gardner of Titusville as Wardell "Bubba" Owens, Juan Carlos Gonzalez-Najera of Burlington as G.W. Nethercott, Kimberly Hess of Langhorne as Sissy Hickey, Deb Lasky of New Egypt as Juanita Bartlett, Dara Lewis of Trenton as Dr. Eve Bolinger, Diana Maurer of Ewing as Noleta Nethercott, Jeffrey Milstein of East Windsor as Odell Owens/Preacher, Keith T. Nielsen of Yardville as Earl "Brother Boy" Ingram, Sean Robbins of Lawrenceville as Ty Williamson, and Amanda Santos of Lawrence as Bitsy Mae Harling.

The show is directed by Rob Michael Lasky and produced by Rob Michael Lasky and Deb Lasky. Other members of the production team include Set Designer Joe Bonaventura, Lighting Designer Kelly Furman, Sound Engineer Allison Russell, Costume Designer Anthony Remer, Assistant Stage Manager Jadyn Toleno, and Stage Manager Stephanie Scuccimarri.

Performance Dates

Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for children, students and senior citizens, and $22 for adults. Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is located on the MCCC campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor Township. The theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the theatre. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org.

Please note: Masks are recommended but not required while in the theater.