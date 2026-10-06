David Arquette to Take Part in SCREAM 30th Anniversary Screening at Bergen Performing Arts Center

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New Jersey horror fans are invited as David Arquette goes Behind the Scream at Bergen Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 9, at 7:00 p.m. The special event will feature a 30th anniversary screening of the iconic horror film Scream, followed by an in-depth moderated interview and audience Q&A with Arquette, who portrayed fan-favorite character Dewey Riley throughout the franchise.

Arquette will take the stage for an engaging conversation about his experiences making Scream, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, personal insights, and reflections on the film's enduring impact on his career and the horror genre. Fans will also have the opportunity to ask questions and hear firsthand from one of the franchise's most beloved stars.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available, offering guests premium seating and an exclusive post-show photo opportunity with David Arquette.



Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 18 Hrs 21 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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