David Arquette to Take Part in SCREAM 30th Anniversary Screening at Bergen Performing Arts Center
The actor who played Dewey Riley will discuss behind-the-scenes stories and the film's impact on horror cinema.
New Jersey horror fans are invited as David Arquette goes Behind the Scream at Bergen Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 9, at 7:00 p.m. The special event will feature a 30th anniversary screening of the iconic horror film Scream, followed by an in-depth moderated interview and audience Q&A with Arquette, who portrayed fan-favorite character Dewey Riley throughout the franchise.
Arquette will take the stage for an engaging conversation about his experiences making Scream, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, personal insights, and reflections on the film's enduring impact on his career and the horror genre. Fans will also have the opportunity to ask questions and hear firsthand from one of the franchise's most beloved stars.
A limited number of VIP tickets are available, offering guests premium seating and an exclusive post-show photo opportunity with David Arquette.
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