 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

David Arquette to Take Part in SCREAM 30th Anniversary Screening at Bergen Performing Arts Center

The actor who played Dewey Riley will discuss behind-the-scenes stories and the film's impact on horror cinema.

By:
David Arquette to Take Part in SCREAM 30th Anniversary Screening at Bergen Performing Arts Center

 New Jersey horror fans are invited as David Arquette goes Behind the Scream at Bergen Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 9, at 7:00 p.m. The special event will feature a 30th anniversary screening of the iconic horror film Scream, followed by an in-depth moderated interview and audience Q&A with Arquette, who portrayed fan-favorite character Dewey Riley throughout the franchise.

Arquette will take the stage for an engaging conversation about his experiences making Scream, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, personal insights, and reflections on the film's enduring impact on his career and the horror genre. Fans will also have the opportunity to ask questions and hear firsthand from one of the franchise's most beloved stars.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available, offering guests premium seating and an exclusive post-show photo opportunity with David Arquette.

David Arquette to Take Part in SCREAM 30th Anniversary Screening at Bergen Performing Arts Center Image

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Bergen Performing Arts Center
Upcoming Shows
An Evening with Vanessa Williams
11/13 - 11/13/2026
New Jersey Ballet: Nutcracker
New Jersey Ballet: Nutcracker
12/5 - 12/6/2026
Recent Articles
Vanessa Williams to Headline Bergen Performing Arts Center's 100th Anniversary
Vanessa Williams to Headline Bergen Performing Arts Center's 100th Anniversary
10/1/2026
Joshua Bell to Perform at bergenPAC with Pianist Peter Dugan
Joshua Bell to Perform at bergenPAC with Pianist Peter Dugan
9/18/2026


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS

A Beat of Our Own in New Jersey A Beat of Our Own
McCarter Theatre Center (10/07-10/25)
Pipeline in New Jersey Pipeline
Vanguard Theater (10/08-10/25)
Amahl and the Night Visitors in New Jersey Amahl and the Night Visitors
Morristown Universalist Fellowship (12/05-12/06)
auditions Steel Magnolias in New Jersey auditions Steel Magnolias
players guild of leonia (10/11-10/12)
Season Finale: Ravel's Boléro with Xian Zhang in New Jersey Season Finale: Ravel's Boléro with Xian Zhang
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/10-6/10)
Menopause The Musical ® in New Jersey Menopause The Musical ®
State Theatre New Jersey (2/27-2/27)
Brad Upton: The Comedy Zone in New Jersey Brad Upton: The Comedy Zone
Stockton University Performing Arts Center (10/17-10/17)
Dvořák's "New World" Symphony in New Jersey Dvořák's "New World" Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/02-5/02)
Destroying David in New Jersey Destroying David
Union Arts Center (10/09-10/18)
Gil Shaham Plays Dvořák in New Jersey Gil Shaham Plays Dvořák
Mayo Performing Arts Center (2/21-2/21)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets