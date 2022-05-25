Dance New Jersey Announces Applications Are Open For Their Mini-Grant 2022: Covid Relief For Individual Dance Artists

Applications are open for Dance New Jersey's Mini-Grant 2022: Covid Relief for Individual Dance Artists through June 6th, 2022.

The Dance New Jersey Mini-Grant 2022 is a re-granting program designed to support the recovery and renewal of the New Jersey dance community due to the effects of COVID-19. Grant requests up to $2,500 are available as relief funds to individual dance artists (dancers, dance performers, and choreographers) who have experienced loss of dance work opportunities and income due to the pandemic. As a Covid relief grant, there are no additional requirements for the artists other than a final report and recognition of the award on their website and social media outlets as applicable.

DNJ funds will support a diverse range of dance artists from across the state. In efforts to create a more equitable dance community, DNJ will award a minimum of 50% of grant funds to BIPOC-identifying individual dance artists. Alongside grant awards, DNJ will facilitate a virtual meet and greet for artists to network and share their artistic practices. DNJ will also highlight each artist through social media outlets, newsletters, and the DNJ website to acknowledge and spread awareness of each dance artist and the vibrant NJ dance community in action.

Applications will be reviewed and scored by an independent panel of non-New Jersey-based professionals in the dance field. Recipients will be notified of their award and receive a grant check within two weeks of the June 2022 grant announcement.

This grant is made possible by the New Jersey Arts and Culture Renewal Fund. Originally named the New Jersey Arts and Culture Recovery Fund, it was established in 2020 to ensure the survival, strength and sustainability of the state's arts, cultural and historical sector during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

To view the full guidelines and apply, visit https://www.dancenewjersey.org/grants-awards