DR. K'S MOTOWN REVUE To Perform At Cape May Convention Hall This Month

On July 18 at 7 p.m., Cape May Stage will kick off the 2022 PNC Arts Alive Broadway Series with Dr. K's Motown Revue, a one-night-only tribute concert to Motown classics. Hailed as America's #1 Authentic Motown Band, Dr. K's brings together acclaimed musicians and singers to perform Motown favorites-from Marvin Gaye to The Temptations.

Originating with the music offerings of Motown Records, Motown as a pop-soul genre rose to prominence in the 1960s with such hits as "My Girl," and "Stop! In the Name of Love." Today, Motown remains a beloved genre. The celebrated Dr. K's Motown Revue is a family-friendly event, and the band encourages attendees to get on their feet and dance the night away. The concert will be held at the Cape May Convention Hall, with general admission tickets available for $50.

The 2022 PNC Arts Alive Broadway Series is a three-part tribute series with following performances: "RESPECT: A tribute to Aretha Franklin," on Aug. 15 and "An Evening with Melissa Errico: A Celebration of Love and Broadway" on Sept. 19. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.capemaystage.org or call the box office at (609) 770-8311.

Cape May Stage's mission is to produce compelling and impactful theater that engages audiences and enriches their lives. Located at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse on the corner of Bank and Lafayette Streets in the heart of historic downtown Cape May, NJ, Cape May Stage is dedicated to producing diverse, contemporary theater in the nation's oldest seaside resort. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2185523®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.capemaystage.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/, or contact Cape May Stage at press@capemaystage.org. To stay connected, follow us on Facebook and Instagram.