DOMESTIC BLITZ to Receive Free Staged Reading in New Jersey
The Theater Project's 20-year-old New Play Readings series will feature Griffin's satirical comedy exploring modern anxieties and family retreat into fabricated.
Domestic Blitz, Stephanie Griffin’s farce about exhausting family dynamics, is up next in The Theater Project’s 2026 New Play Readings series and scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, at Cranford Community Center’s 110-seat theater. Admission is free, with no registration required.
Griffin describes her latest work as “a fast-paced, absurd satirical comedy that explores family dysfunction, generational gaps, and the suffocating psychological effects of modern societal anxieties.” Domestic Blitz delves into how easily individuals retreat into extreme, fabricated 'realities' as coping mechanisms in a world that feels increasingly out of control.
“Our New Play Reading series, which we’ve presented for 20 years, is always a lot of fun for both the audiences and the playwrights,” said Mark Spina, artistic director of The Theater Project. “The post-reading conversations are fascinating and educational. Audiences often share perspectives that may not have occurred to the playwright, and consequently, contribute to the development of new works.”
Griffin is a member of the Dramatists Guild and holds a master’s degree in social work. She has pursued careers as a teacher in a suburban high school and as a producer and video editor for television networks, including NBC. An award-winning playwright and screenwriter, she has staged her works with The Theater Project, New Jersey Repertory Theatre, and Free Fringe Philly, among others.
The Friends of the Cranford Library hosts the series, which is made possible in part through a Union County Local Arts Grant. Cranford Community Center is located at 220 Walnut Avenue. For further information, call Gary Glor, 908-809-8865.
Founded in 1994 and based in Union, The Theater Project introduces New Jersey audiences to new plays and supports rising playwrights and theater artists. It develops new audiences for theater by service to the community, providing programs for children, and using theater as a forum to address current issues.
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