DERBY DAY Will Return to Somers Point in May

Grab your fascinator and head to “Derby Day,” a Kentucky Derby-themed comedic “living movie” written by SPQR Stage Company’s Artistic Director Bill Sterritt 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Studio;Space in Somers Point.

Now an annual reading of Sterritt’s original screenplay, “Derby Day” is a raucous rom-com revolving around three horseracing syndicates: the last of the Kentucky bluegrass breeders; a female owner-and-horse team; and the most famous trainer ever in Derby history. Laughter ensues as audiences discover who might be in financial distress, which jockey has a crush on whom and, culminating with a hilarious race among horses, who will ultimately win the “Run for the Roses.”

“We’re really excited bring ‘Derby Day’ back to Somers Point. Audiences have really enjoyed being part of this unique production,” said Sterritt, whose mission is to steer SPQR away from “safe and unoriginal” theater. “And the best part is, you get to enjoy this festive event and still be home in time for the real Kentucky Derby.”

Sterritt received the 2nd Place award at the South Coast Repertory Play Contest and was a finalist at the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference for “Derby Day,” which also finished in the top 20% at the Austin Film Festival competition in 2021.

Keeping with the theme, guests are encouraged to dress in their “Derby best” as they watch this hilarious story filled with romance and rivalry, and they may BYOB.

“Derby Day” begins 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.com or at the door. “Derby Day” can also be live-streamed for $20. For info and reservations, call 323-793-2153 or spqrstageco@aol.com. Studio;Space is at 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point, across from The Crab Trap.



