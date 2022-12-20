DANCING WITH THE STARS: Live! The Tour Adds Performance At Mayo Performing Arts Center

Dancing with the Stars: Live! The Tour has announced that their upcoming tour has been so warmly received that a large number of tour stops are already sold out! Due to overwhelming demand, a matinee performance has been added on 1/19 at 4 pm at Mayo Performing Arts Center.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 10 AM. Please visit www.mayoarts.org to purchase tickets. A limited number of VIP ticket packages are still available for most shows.

Dancing With the Stars is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 31st season with a brand-new live production! Launching January 6th at MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C., this year's all-new stage show will feature your favorite professional dancers from the hit Disney+ original series performing brand new numbers as well as some of the showstoppers featured in season 31. Audiences at Dancing with the Stars: Live! will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz and glamour they see in the ballroom live, up-close, and personal.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of electrifying dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Kateryna Klishyna, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and So You Think You Can Dance winner Alexis Warr (who now appears on Dancing with the Stars). Dancing with the Stars Season 31 runner up and star of The Bachelorette, Gabby Windey, will join the cast for the entire tour.

From our pros: "Getting to see the smiling faces of the people who vote for us on the show from home each and every week in-person is such a privilege - the fans are the reason why we love to do this tour! We cannot wait to travel to cities all across the country and share our passion for dance from coast to coast. Whether you've made a tradition of coming to the show every year or this is your first time getting to see us live, we promise to give you an unforgettable performance."

VIP packages giving fans the chance to purchase Premium Tickets, Cast Q&A , Exclusive Merchandise and Photo Opportunities will be available through www.MayoArts.Org.

"Dancing with the Stars: Live!" is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

*Cast subject to change.