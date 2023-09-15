DANCING LESSONS Comes to Hudson Theatre Works

Hudson Theatre Works is starting its 2023/2024 season with a workshop of Mark St. Germain's, "Dancing Lessons."

Entertaining and charming! We meet two highly offbeat characters, a Broadway dancer and a science professor coping with physical and emotional challenges as they forge an unexpected friendship in this heartfelt play. Filled with laughs and the intricacies of the human condition, we witness their journey of discovery and personal triumph as they come to realize that sometimes the most profound experiences can occur when least expected.

The play includes Mandy Evans (Machinal, Twelfth Night), and Bess Miller (Hamlet, Little Foxes).

The show is directed by Frank Licato, produced and stage designed by Gregory Erbach, Sound Design/Music by Donald Stark, props by Beatriz Esteban-Messina, and Stage Managed by Dawn D'Arrigo.

Our ticket prices are low because that's the way we want them to be and we are committed to making our theatre affordable to all. It's a conscious decision, not spur of the moment. Broadway ticket prices are unaffordable for far too many people. We want to see people from all economic levels in our audience, from all different backgrounds. HTW is built on the idea of community and shared conversation. Attending a play sparks ideas, examines the experience of our common humanity. In these difficult times, who doesn't need to be reminded of that? So get your tickets by clicking on the link below and we'll see you at The Works!