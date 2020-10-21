Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Composers Concordance Presents Clarinet Motion Featuring The Licorice Clarinet Quartet

The concert will also be live streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.

Oct. 21, 2020  

On Monday, November 16th at 7pm at William Paterson University in Wayne, NJ, Composers Concordance presents Clarinet Motion, a concert event pairing new clarinet quartet compositions with an array of contemporary choreographies as part of WPU's New Music Series.

Previous programs on this series, including Piano Motion and Brass Motion, provided composers with the opportunity to explore a range of tone colors within one instrument family. Now focusing attention on both the sonic range and myriad techniques of contemporary clarinet playing, Clarinet Motion features the virtuoso NY Licorice Quartet: Michiyo Suzuki, Akari Yamamoto, Saerom Kim, and Chie Matsuura, together with choreography created by Composers Concordance's own Dance Director, the Bessie Award-nominated tap dancer/composer Max Pollak.

Featured compositions include Nanoncesco by Ginka Mizuki; Albert's Reason by John Clark; Madrugada by Jay Rodriguez; Intertwining Clarinets by Faye-Ellen Silverman; Pibroch by David Rothenberg, Illogical by Stefan Zeniuk; Animal Suite by Peter Jarvis; Gene Pritsker's Drummer Dances, based on transcriptions of famous jazz drum solos; and Dan Cooper's The Zuizui Blues, based on the traditional Japanese song Zui Zui Zukkorobashi.

Tickets are free. Reservations are required,


